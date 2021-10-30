Bakersfield native Dick Taylor retired in 2018, but it doesn't look like he's getting much rest.
A few days before the interview, he and Cheryl Taylor, his wife of 43 years, were wearing aprons at the Guild House in downtown Bakersfield, fulfilling their commitment as volunteer wait staff at the nonprofit restaurant, which raises funds for the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic.
One day later, the 66-year-old U.S. Marine veteran was participating in a 10-mile bike ride — get this! — on the flightline used by F-16s and F-35s at Edwards Air Force Base in eastern Kern County.
"I get up at 4:50," Taylor said of the early-morning hikes in the foothills he takes with a friend three or four times a week.
Some might call him an overachiever.
He and Cheryl adopted Truxtun Avenue in 2012 as part of the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Adopt-a-Street Program.
He serves as the Kern County liaison representative for the Devil Pups Youth Program for America. Formed in 1954, it sends local teens to a 10-day summer camp each year at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
But wait! There's more.
He and his wife are licensed real estate agents; he sits on the Board of Directors for the Bakersfield National Cemetery Support Committee, the Board of Trustees of Historic Union Cemetery, and the boards of several local non-profit organizations.
Taylor hosted the U.S. Marine Band in sold-out concerts in Bakersfield in 2009 and 2019. And between the two of them, the couple have volunteered as guardians on more than a dozen flights with Honor Flight Kern County.
Taylor also volunteers as a docent tour leader for Tejon Ranch Conservancy, leading guests on hiking and four-wheel drive tours of the 270,000-acre ranch.
Once a Marine, always a Marine, or so the saying goes, and according to Cheryl Taylor, it's true. The U.S. Marine Corps will always be part of her husband, she said, and vice versa.
"I always support him in everything he has to do," she said.
The East Bakersfield High and Bakersfield College alumnus joined the Marines in the mid-1970s. One of his first jobs was to assist South Vietnamese refugees during "Operation New Arrivals" in 1975.
Later he was assigned to the Marine detachment aboard the aircraft carrier USS America. He would see much of the world from the deck of that ship and the ports it visited.
Maybe it was during his service in the Marines, or maybe it was something ingrained in him long before, but Taylor began to internalize one of the central tenets of his life: "Do the right thing, even when no one is looking," he said.
Married in 1978 and honorably discharged in 1979, Taylor returned to Bakersfield to operate the family business, Taylor Tire & Brake. He would eventually hold the positions of president and general manager, as well as serve as a director of the California State Tire Dealers Association.
An avid off-roader, he raced desert Hare and Hound motorcycles, and also served as a field rep for the California Off Road Vehicle Association.
He owned a couple of Harley-Davidsons at one time, but as kids came along, as a family man, his priorities changed.
"I realized obstetrician bills were more important," he said.
Of course, he knew there were risks in off-roading. But Taylor wasn't averse to risk-taking, he was averse to taking foolish or childish risks.
"I did everything I could to do dangerous things as safely as possible," he said, laughing.
After 27 years in the tire industry, the Taylors sold the business, the inventory, and the shop's reputation as a square dealer.
"I was stepping off the abyss," Taylor remembered. "It was time to do something new."
Taylor had been involved in some political campaigns, and when he met then-Bakersfield City Councilman Mike Maggard, he saw him as someone who knew how to bring people on opposite sides together to get things done.
Maggard was running for county supervisor, Taylor recalled. It was an ugly race, but Maggard won handily in the primary.
"He asked me if I might consider coming to work for him," Taylor recalled.
"I said, 'You mean for pay?'"
Yes, for pay. Starting in 2006, Taylor went on to serve six years as a field representative for Maggard. He'd gone from blue collar to white collar, auto service to public service — and he was thriving.
"I asked Dick to join my supervisorial staff because I knew he had a servant's heart," Maggard recalled. "He quickly became known for putting service before self, not just in the third district but throughout the county. So much so that when the opening came to lead the Veterans Service Department, he was the unanimous choice of the entire board."
In his new position, Taylor knew he had an opportunity to get things done, and he wasn't about to get tangled up in bureaucracy.
"People referred to me as a rogue in county business," Taylor said. "There was the county way and the Dick Taylor way, and as far as I was concerned, it it was legal, ethical and moral, I was not afraid to step outside the box."
"Once Dick was given the reins to the department," Maggard said, "his lifetime of experience and service positioned him to blossom into a tremendous leader and voice for the veteran community, the likes of which our community has never seen before."
And as a department head, he had the opportunity to help his fellow veterans.
Taylor may have retired, but labels can be deceiving. If there's a rocking chair on his back porch, it's not getting much use.
The Taylors are on the go. A lot.
"Often he will drag me kicking and screaming to things," Cheryl Taylor said of her husband. But most of the time, she ends up enjoying it.
Dick loves puns — and some of them, he admits, are real groaners. But husband and wife agree, the humor that runs through their relationship helps keep their marriage healthy.
"We get wrinkles, we get gray hairs," Cheryl Taylor said. "But if we can't laugh together and laugh at ourselves once in a while, then something is wrong."
They work together. They play together. They even volunteer together.
But her husband's ability to put away the grub without seeming to gain an ounce? It's one thing that can be a bit aggravating.
"He eats all the time," Cheryl said, laughing. "I call him horrible names."
