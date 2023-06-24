Tecuya Ridge

Pine trees stand on Tecuya Ridge at the base of Mount Pinos.

 Photo courtesy of Los Padres ForestWatch

We'd all be sitting around the house doing nothing early some Sunday afternoon when I'd suggest we drive up Mount Pinos for a picnic.

Noncommittal grumbling from my kids and wife were good enough for me. They knew as well as I did how a trip up Pinos always brought the weekend to a satisfying close. Plus, we all got to pack our favorite snacks.