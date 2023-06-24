We'd all be sitting around the house doing nothing early some Sunday afternoon when I'd suggest we drive up Mount Pinos for a picnic.
Noncommittal grumbling from my kids and wife were good enough for me. They knew as well as I did how a trip up Pinos always brought the weekend to a satisfying close. Plus, we all got to pack our favorite snacks.
It was a shorter drive for us back then because we were living in Frazier Park. But my view now from downtown Bakersfield is that Mount Pinos is worth the hour and a half drive south on Interstate 5 to the Grapevine. After sitting in the profound peace of the mountain for an hour, maybe less, you're pretty much guaranteed to leave with a clear mind.
Plus, the dogs get to go and they love these kinds of trips.
Skip ahead if you're not up for a few words on picnic-packing.
Some foods work better than others in the wild, where there will be logs but possibly no tables. I still prefer cheese, crackers and fruit. Wine might not be a bad choice, depending who's driving. Consider putting nuts in the backpack, and olives or salami. Sandwiches are fine. Leave ice cream at home.
I usually bring a ball for when we find our spot on the mountain. People generally come together for the fun of throwing or kicking around a ball of any kind.
For the grill-minded, there are firepits at campsites on the mountain, including at McGill Campround. Fire restrictions vary in the Los Padre National Forest's Mount Pinos Ranger District and should be checked ahead of time.
Mount Pinos is the highest mountain in the area, at more than 8,800 feet reining atop one of the largest expanses of uninterrupted wilderness in Southern California, including the Sespe Wilderness and the Sespe Condor Sanctuary.
Still, I've always thought the mountain is mostly overlooked. There's no large body of water on the mountain, so recreational activities are limited to hiking, camping, cycling and sightseeing in the summer. In the winter it's cross-country skiing, sledding, snowshoeing and snowball fights.
Stargazers have taken a particular fancy to the mountain, partly because of the relative lack of light pollution. We've gone during new moons and meteor showers, where we met amateur astronomers offering a peek through their telescopes.
It's better the mountain is underappreciated. There's no shortage of places to pull over on the side of the road and feel like you have the entire mountain to yourself.
The drive is not a problem the way a lot of mountain roads are. Exit I-5, head west on Frazier Mountain Park and stick to the same road all the way to the end, making sure not to veer right toward Pine Mountain Club at the "wye" past Frazier Park.
The drive is minimally winding all the way to the top. Anyone so inclined should know the end of the road is where the portable bathrooms are, about 25 minutes from Frazier Park.
There, actually a two-mile walk from the summit, is also the site of a sizable meadow with trails that lead off in different directions. Be aware that people sometimes get lost up there and have to be rescued. That's why I don't stray too far from the road unless it's on a clear trail or I'm walking — others bicycle — the superb McGill Trail.
Our favorite routine is to stop short of the top and pull into one of the extended parking areas on the southern side of the main road. There's one with a big rock next to the parking area. We walk over to an outcropping of rocks that overlooks distant valleys below. Nothing's to hurry about in places like that.
The trees on Mount Pinos look like they have been misshapen by snow, flat on top or asymmetrical to the point of being humorous. Wind there arrives like a great tide sweeping over the mountainside.
Knowing when to leave isn't as hard as it seems. Arrival comes with a kind of elation as everyone spreads out, pursuing some fancy of their own before coming together for goodies still in the backpack. Dogs jump and kids hoot, kicking pine cones or scampering up a rock formation the size of a garage — large enough to be explored but not tall enough to worry about falling from.
For those so endowed, don't forget a hammock. The new designs that are easily strung up between two live trees are super-comfortable.
If you bring a tent, you might be tempted to spend the night, in which case you're supposed to have a one-day wilderness permit, available at any of the liquor stores along the way, and a good sleeping bag or bags. It may be hot in Bakersfield, but Mount Pinos cools way down even on summer nights.
