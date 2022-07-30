With a multitude of summer camps, frequent library events and splash parks readily available, there are lots of ways to keep the kids entertained during the summer.
But what about during the fall?
If a child is not really interested in playing a musical instrument or practicing with a team, what’s a parent to do in terms of finding activities to keep the kids engaged?
Luckily, there are lots of choices that are relatively affordable, and even a number of options that parents can find online that offer learning opportunities as well as fun.
One of the largest sources of after-school activities in Kern County is the Boys & Girls Clubs, which has 67 locations where there are things for kids to do, including three clubs and 64 school-based partnerships.
“There’s after-school help, there’s tutoring, there’s the STEM lab, there’s the art room, obviously there’s physical fitness,” said Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation for the Boys & Girls Clubs, mentioning a few of the things children can do at their locations. “What’s nice is that the clubs offer a variety of things that kids get a chance to try that they may not be able to try in school.”
Cushine said the club is also developing a number of partnerships that will help parents with activities with a new challenge they might face this school year: before-school activities.
A recent state law change that pushes back start times for most campuses throughout the state means that parents might have newfound time with their children that might also create a scheduling challenge.
As far as information about the offerings, and the affordability — as many locations have financial aid available to parents — Cushine suggested that anyone interested reach out to their local club or location. They're listed at bgclubsofkerncounty.org.
For parents looking for a less traditional route, there’s an ever-growing number of alternatives, as well as ways parents can create their own options, according to Shanell Tyus, owner of SKD Creative, a coaching and training company. She's also a lecturer with the Department of Human Development, and Child, Adolescent and Family Studies at Cal State Bakersfield.
She mentioned Outschool as an online option that allows parents a chance to have their kids try different activities, as it’s a platform where people offer classes — on a one-off and more regular basis as well — which let kids try new things without much of a commitment required. But Tyus also said she prefers to reach out to sources in the community, mentioning Facebook groups and even local messaging boards at places such as Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield to see what’s being offered.
“Because I am a coach for Creative, one of the things that I always try to do, as I'm thinking about time with my children and their enrichment and development, is finding young people … like college students, and there are some amazing creatives in our community who have built businesses to be able to use their own creative passion,” she said.
One example Tyus mentioned was a place called The Studio, which started a few years ago as a summer sewing camp for kids and has steadily grown from its location at 2005 Eye St. in Bakersfield. Exposing your children to adults who are actively pursuing their passions is a great way to stimulate this kind of growth in them, Tyus said.
“And that's where I always start, from the community, (with people) living in their creative passion, because that is ultimately going to help develop my children's creative passion,” Tyus said. “And why that’s so important when we're talking about after school is, when they know what they're good at and what they're passionate about, and when they get opportunities to engage in that, they're hopefully going to be way more apt to gravitate toward those activities.”
