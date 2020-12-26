Weddings are one of the most important events in a person's life, but sometimes a pandemic can ruin that glorious day.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples had to either halt their dream wedding or think of an alternative way to get hitched. For Vincent and Yasmin Rivera, the pandemic did not get in their way of tying the knot.
The duo made it official on Oct. 9, but the road to the altar was not easy.
With the county on lockdown, many of their planned events had to be rearranged at the last minute.
“All the restriction nonsense was kind of stressful because there was a lot of back and forth with the venue. Our honeymoon plans were dashed upon the rocks because we were planning to go to Europe,” said Vincent Rivera.
As altering the wedding planning became worrying, the two saw their wedding day as the light to continue their journey.
“It was a hopeful time and something to look forward to. It was a shining moment in the year for us — to redeem the year,” he said.
Vincent, 34, from Taft, and Yasmin, 28, from Bakersfield, met in 2014 at a local gym. Soon after the pair started talking, they went on their first date to see a movie and instantly felt a connection.
“We dated for a while and there was much deliberation for me. I had a daughter already and wasn’t in a hurry or anything. We took our time to know each other," he said. "I knew I wanted to propose when I asked my daughter how she felt about it and she gave me her approval."
In April 2019, the couple and Vincent’s daughter took a family trip to Hawaii where Vincent popped the question.
When their wedding day arrived in October at The Gardens of Monji, Vincent and Yasmin Rivera’s plans came to fruition, but with some modifications.
“My family and friends were all comfortable being together, we were being more precautious but normal in retrospect to everything going on,” Yasmin Rivera said.
The Riveras planned to have their celebrations indoors and outdoors, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, their wedding was relocated to the outdoor area.
Vincent and Yasmin Rivera also said the venue and vendors involved in the wedding tried to make it everything it could be. Fewer than 100 guests attended their outdoor wedding, where chairs were spaced out to maintain social distancing and guests had the option to wear their masks.
They said one of the things that got them through planning their wedding during the pandemic was being with each other.
“A wedding is wonderful and a great celebration of your love, but it also boils down to who you’re with and who you’re spending that time with," Yasmin Rivera said. "It’s not anything that needs a time restraint. We have the rest of our lives to get married."
Though the pandemic has taken away some joy of going out, both Vincent and Yasmin Rivera said they looked at the situation in a positive light.
“It gave the three of us the opportunity to spend more time together without going on all these trips and doing things at home. We were able to appreciate each other,” said Yasmin Rivera.
