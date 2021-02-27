Farming has always been Annie Florendo’s calling — from observing her own grandparents raise a farm to even raising her own for decades now. Florendo knew the benefits of eating fresh produce and eventually wanted to spread her knowledge throughout California.
Where it began
Florendo was born and raised in Dinuba, just north of Bakersfield, growing up in a small farming community. Even though she didn’t strive to be a farmer in her youth, she loved everything about nature. Her interest in sports would bring her to play softball at Cal State Bakersfield.
Florendo followed the typical timeline — graduate school, land a job and buy a home.
“It wasn’t even two years since I acquired the home... the market flipped and values increased so much. I bought the house for $100,000. Within a year and a half, I was able to sell it for $245,000. I was able to collect $145,000, which was the most that I ever had at that time in my life at once,” she said. “I did all these stupid things a young person would do, and I talked to my brother on the phone and he gave me advice on what to do with my money."
Florendo’s brother continued to ask her what she always wanted to do with her life and Florendo knew she wanted a farm, so she took a leap of faith, left her job at the age of 25 and moved back home to Dinuba.
“I was excited because I was passionate about what I wanted to do,” she said.
And that's where her journey began.
From the ground up
To start a farm, Florendo knew she needed to go back to her roots and learn everything she saw her grandparents do. Florendo met Art Lang, owner of Honey Crisp Farms, who fed her a lifestyle of growing produce — everything from pruning to thinning crops.
After apprenticing with Lang for two years, the stars aligned for Florendo.
“My sister and her husband bought a 20-acre property and didn’t have an interest in farming, so they leased me the land,” she said.
The first fruits Florendo grew that began Sweet Tree Farms were apricots and peaches. It eventually expanded to plums, cherries and more.
Sweet Tree Farms transports fresh produce up and down Southern California to San Diego. Before the pandemic, Florendo said Sweet Tree Farms attended up to 10 farmers markets a week from Irvine, Claremont, Hillcrest and Bakersfield. She also distributed produce to other local businesses, such as Locale Farm to Table Eatery, which she still does.
“Food is essential. I was fortunate to be one of those businesses that kept going and still get food to people,” she said.
Sweet Tree Farms and the community
Because of Florendo’s upbringing, she’s been picking and consuming fresh fruit her whole childhood.
“Sweet Tree Farms is the core of my being,” she said. “Food is everything to me. It’s misfortunate that some people have that misconnection. Part of what I’ve taken away from farming is to inform people and teach them that healthy food is important."
One of the ways Florendo wants to spread more awareness of the benefits of healthy food is to help underserved communities in the near future.
“There’s an aspect to health and who gets it. I see that disconnect for those who are demographically underserved, so I want to get this food for people who don’t have access to it,” she said.
Her plan is to start local and expand from there so that other people can understand the importance of what fresh fruit can do for their health.
Another venture Florendo started with Sweet Tree Farms was the “Prop Drop” last summer — a home delivery service to distribute fresh produce straight to people's doors — when farmers markets were closed due to the pandemic. Florendo wants to expand her idea and provide for the underserved community and deliver fresh produce to their homes.
Not only is Florendo the owner of Sweet Tree Farms but she is also the new owner of Dagny’s Coffee Co. as of 2018.
Florendo said she loves Dagny’s because of the community surrounding the establishment. When the pandemic is over, she hopes to bring in more creative ideas into Dagny’s to give back to the community.
