When it comes to celebrating Father's Day, meat might be on the menu. Even some of the graduates in your life might enjoy a nice steak dinner.
Chef Richard Yoshimura of The Kitchen, the teaching kitchen and event space in downtown Bakersfield, suggests a vibrant lemongrass flank steak, which benefits from a flavorful marinade.
Keep the side dishes simple by roasting seasonal asparagus and potatoes.
Lemongrass flank steak
The marinade requires minimal chopping since the blender does most of the work. Yoshimura said the aromatic fish sauce is optional but brings authentic flavor to the dish.
2- to 3-pound flank steak
4 stalks lemongrass, roughly chopped
1 medium shallot, roughly chopped
3 cloves garlic
1 1/2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and roughly chopped
1/2 bunch cilantro, leaves and stems
1 packet (1/2 to 3/4 ounce) fresh mint leaves (no stems)
1 jalapeño, stem removed
1/4 cup lime juice
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
2 teaspoons Thai/Vietnamese fish sauce (optional)
Preheat oven to 375 F
Season beef with salt, pepper and cooking oil then set aside.
Combine the rest of the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Set aside 1/4 cup of marinade and use the remainder to coat the beef.
Allow to marinate for at least 20 minutes (or up to 24 hours).
Sear (or grill) on both sides, about 4 to 5 minutes per side.
Cook in the oven until the internal temperature reads 125 F.
Allow to rest for 5 minutes before cutting.
Be sure to cut the flank steak against the grain to serve.
Oven-roasted asparagus
1 bunch medium asparagus
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Lemon juice, to taste
Preheat oven 450 F
Snap the woody ends from the asparagus, usually about 1 1/2 inches.
Spread the spears in a single layer on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roll to coat thoroughly.
Roast the asparagus until lightly browned and tender, about 5 to 7 minutes (depending on thickness).
Squeeze a little bit of lemon juice on the roasted asparagus to brighten the flavor.
Oven-roasted potatoes
3 pounds baby potatoes, halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Preheat oven 450 F
In a mixing bowl, combine and toss all of the ingredients together.
Place potatoes in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet.
Place into the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp.
