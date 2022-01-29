Feb. 4-6: Kern County Showdown, custom car and truck show, Kern County Fairgrounds, $25 general admission pass allows person to enter for entire weekend. Various fees for vehicle entries. kerncountyshowdown.com.
Feb. 5: 25th anniversary Father-Daughter Valentine Dance, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. start times, First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St. $5 dance tickets; $20 to $40 photo packages; T-shirts $10. Tickets will not be sold at the door. fpbchurch.com.
Feb. 5: Bob Marley 77th Birthday Jamdown, Bakersfield Latin reggae band Mento Buru holds its musical tribute, 6 to 11 p.m., Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. temblorbrewing.com/events.
Feb. 11: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, tickets $35 to $125. axs.com.
Feb. 12: Cal State Bakersfield Kinesiology Club Valentine Run, registration at 7 a.m. and race at 8 a.m., Old Gymnasium and Icardo Lawn on campus.
Feb. 12: The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl, 4 p.m., 2nd Phase Brewing, 1004 19th St. Starts at $10.
Feb. 12-13: Central Valley Reptile Expo, Kern County Fairgrounds Building 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $12 for adults; $8 children ages 3-12. cvreptileexpo.com.
Feb. 14: Valentine's Day. Do something special for a loved one or friend.
Feb. 14: Beatles Tribute featuring Abbey Road, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St.
Feb. 15: Pandora presents Disney Princess The Concert, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater. Tickets $20 to $85. axs.com.
Feb. 18: Harlem Globetrotters, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena. Tickets $20 to $100. axs.com.
Feb. 18-21: 65th annual Whiskey Flat Days, Kernville. Full Presidents' Day weekend of events including parade, rodeo, Wild West encampment, carnival rides, from jumping contests, line dancing pet parade, blue grass and country western music, art show, kids activities and more. whiskeyflatdays.com.
Feb. 19: Baby Shark Live!, 2 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater. Tickets $35 to $55. axs.com.
Feb. 20: Los Temerarios, Mexican romantic music group, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater. Tickets $45 to $225. axs.com.
Feb. 26: Bakersfield Black American History Parade, Family Reunion: Saving Our Village Matters, 10 a.m., 21st and V streets. Awards announced immediately following the parade. Call 661-703-7955 for information and entry applications.
