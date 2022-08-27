When it comes to creativity, we can all take a page from Brene Brown, who said, "There is no such thing as creative and non-creative people, only people who use their creativity and people who don’t."
In Bakersfield, we are lucky to have many people who are using their talents not only for themselves but to enhance the experience and creativity of others.
Here is a look at what five creative women are doing in our community.
Jennifer Williams-Cordova wears many hats — and makes them too. Her creative efforts are seen all over the community: the Bloom mural, co-created with artist Brandon Thompson on Beale Avenue, is one of many of hers in town; the "Indy, Oh Indy" children's book series she illustrated is sold at local businesses and online; and she has smaller projects like her foray into millinery and carving books into one-of-a-kind pieces for the upcoming Children First Literacy Gala.
Although she is proud of all of her projects, she feels her biggest accomplishment is being a full-time working artist and having a creative career as a graphic designer for Willis & Williams Design.
"I carved out my own role in our creative community and became a working artist simply because I never gave up on my passion to create," she wrote in an email. "For this reason, even my small day-to-day creations are big accomplishments. I don’t take any opportunity for granted. Whether it’s designing a logo, laying out a menu, or painting a huge wall in public — everything I create feels like a big accomplishment towards the life I have chosen for myself as an artist."
Deidre Hathor, an artist and life coach, also feels that each project has its own value. She is known locally for her murals and art installations in town, some she created with her partner Brandon Thompson, with whom she started Artists Seeking Knowledge (ASK). The program, offering free community art classes to children, was recently awarded an $18,000 California Arts Council grant.
A self-taught artist, Hathor said she and Thompson wanted to give back to the community. (And the community gives back, donating art supplies and materials, like bike chains from Snider's Cyclery for a recent painting experience.)
"With ASK, if an artist is truly seeking knowledge, we are here to assist," Hathor wrote. "I teach what I know and so does Brandon."
ASK students work on an annual Redrum Haunted House, which gives Hathor a chance to also offer lessons in performance as well as visual arts for the October event.
Hathor said seeing how art changes people makes it all worth it.
"They say, 'When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.' I say, 'When the teacher is ready, the student will appear.'"
Emily Hay, founder of The Playful Space, found a need to offer a creative outlet during the pandemic, when many were struggling to find connection. Starting with play dates for mothers and children to make art, she has branched into one-on-one and group sessions and retreats with women looking to explore their creativity.
Hay wrote, "Play and creative expression can be such a powerful tool if you use it! Both are antidotes to stress, anxiety and depression, which all are definitely chronic issues in our country. As we get older, we often lose the creative, playful side of ourselves with work responsibilities and the daily stressors of life. It is my mission to remind women to make time for play and create a life they love!"
Guinevere PH Dethlefson, founder of the youth theater group Tonicism Productions, also knows the importance of fostering creativity at an early age.
"The arts are integral for children!," she wrote. "All of us learn how to be humans as children playing pretend and the arts continue to help us all thrive.
"I feel the lockdown during the pandemic really highlighted how important the arts are for our well-being. Many of us turned to listening to music and binge-watching TV and movies to help us get through. Others turned to creating their own art with the extra time. Kids need art to express themselves and to discover the world around them and their unique place in the world!"
Singer-songwriter Crimson Skye said her parents' deep passion for music is what inspired her to pursue performance.
After losing her mother, a talented singer, to cancer by age 4, Skye experimented with the guitar and cello before learning to write songs on the guitar and her grandmother's baby grand piano as a teen.
A high school talent show was when she took a creative leap, performing her song "Sunday Morning," inspired by her mother.
"When I got on stage and started to sing, I felt a feeling of peace and belonging come over me and I knew I was right where I was supposed to be. The whole auditorium erupted in applause when I finished the song and I was filled with joy and felt that I was fulfilling my purpose. In the coming days, I had people coming up to me at school telling me that my song made them cry and, from that point on, I knew I had the ability to move people with my music. That was life-changing for me."
The musician continues to create and perform, recently touring through California. Playing locally, she said she feels connected with fellow musicians, with many performing in multiple bands and set-ups.
"More than ever before, the music scene here feels like a family," Skye wrote. "We challenge each other in an inspiring way rather than a competitive way. Being a part of the music community here has really improved my experience as a Bakersfield resident. Once you tap into the music scene here, you realize how abundant and diverse it is."
Dethlefson said she has friends in the local theater, music and visual arts scenes, all of whom understand declining an invitation because you have a rehearsal.
"Working with folks and befriending folks who are creative, passionate and dedicated to their craft is a pleasure. It can be really inspiring to see work that moves you and talking to fellow creative people always helps me solve problems, find joy in difficult tasks, and feel a sense of belonging in work that can sometimes feel lonely even as you are surrounded by others."
Hathor said she feels supported by fellow creatives, some of whom have donated supplies or expertise to art classes, and that there is a strong connection in the arts community.
"I can say Bakersfield has blessed us. Yet we can do more. So my answer is yes. If I call an artist in the community to work on a project, it's always yes. And if they call me, it's yes."
Currently a mobile business that pops up around town, Hay said she is working with local innovators to find a space downtown where artists can teach classes, sell their art and create in studio-style stalls and spaces.
"It is my dream to own a studio where women and families can meet to create and connect together."
And Williams-Cordova said community support is the only reason she gets to do what she does. Whenever she can, she tries to pay it forward.
"As an artist who has been working in the industry for almost 20 years now, I try to pass on my insight to help and educate others. I want to advocate for other artists, and help the art community become stronger and healthier."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.