We bring home a tiny puppy, or an older rescue dog and stare into its sweet little eyes searching for “just the right name.” It’s a common challenge and how we solve it will impact us and our new best friend.
Whatever name we pick, we will be saying it every day for years to come — if we are blessed to enjoy a long life with the animal.
Canine behaviorists have concluded that the actual name means more to its humans than it does to the dog. But having a name that is consistently and properly used will be a key to the dog’s training and general well-being.
“A dog lives in a sea of human sounds and, with only the language ability of a human 2-year-old, it has to decide which words are directed at it and which are not,” explained Dr. Stanley Coren, psychology professor emeritus at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Coren is an expert on canine behavior and has written books and articles on the subject, including for Psychology Today and Modern Dog magazines.
“The dog’s name becomes the key to his understanding,” said Coren. “In effect, a dog’s name becomes a signal that the next sounds that come out of his master’s mouth are supposed to have some impact on his life.”
It takes more than a quick shake of the tail to come up with the right name for your dog and to learn how to use it.
“I struggled for several days when I thought I was getting the puppy with the hot-pink collar,” recalled Patrice Lambourne, a retired Bakersfield City Schools teacher. “Then the breeder called to tell me I was getting Ms. White Collar and I immediately said, ‘Her (registered) name will be French Vanilla and I’ll call her Ghira — after Ghiradelli — because she looks chocolate-dipped.’
“Her dad lived in Paris and came to California for a week, so the French part was logical and vanilla is white,” she said about her now 17-year-old Belgian Tervuren, an elegant Belgian sheepdog.
The color of a dog can lend itself to a logical name. When our boxer dog came into our family as a puppy a decade ago, she was sitting on my husband Jack’s lap, while he sipped a bit of brandy. He noticed the liquid matched the dog’s fur and she became Brandy.
Lambourne and the Hardistys also instinctively followed the “two-syllable” rule. It’s really not a rule. It’s more of a suggestion.
Coren likes two syllables, because they tend to roll off his tongue easier. Also, they allow for inflection and make it easier to convey emotion. Brand-Dee and Ghi-Ra are suited to that.
Dog grammar also is important. Start with the dog’s name and then direction. “Brandy, come!” “Brandy, drop it!” “Brandy, no!” If you are always starting the command with “No,” the dog may think his name is No.
Names help forge a relationship between the dog and the humans who are in the “family pack.”
Names are so important to this relationship that the staff of the Kern County Animal Shelter assigns names — not just numbers — to nearly every one of the 10,000 animals a year that pass through the shelter.
“It helps the staff connect to the animals as individuals. It personalizes care,” said Nick Cullen, Kern County Animal Services director. “We realize that the animals may not recognize the names we give them. They may have had another name before.
“But the way staff addresses and relates to an animal is sensed by the animal. The tone used with the name helps the animal trust staff and the animal is more accepting of resources,” said Cullen.
“And for the community coming in, it helps create an animal’s personality,” he said. “People may better see how that animal will fit into their home.”
Animal care providers, animal control officers and foster families are among those who name the animals at the county shelter. And when an animal’s personality evolves, their name may be changed.
“We have one person who is a big Disney fan and all the animals are given Disney names,” Cullen said, adding that some people name shelter animals after relatives. Internet lists of popular animal names also are consulted.
