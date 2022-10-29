Some parents were raised with healthy parenting or, in a growing number of cases, with effective co-parenting role models who set a good example and make an often difficult job a little bit easier.
Some are not so lucky, and that can make things a bit more complicated, explained Todd Hadnot, who’s led a fatherhood program through St. Francis Ministries for more than two dozen years.
“We really focus on dads kind of looking at their role as a father and kind of compare that to how they were, you know, raised by their father,” said Hadnot, director of Fatherhood FIRE, which supports dads with online resources. The program is based out of Kansas but the program funded by federal grants meets virtually, and all are welcome, he said. “A lot of our fathers didn't have good relationships with their fathers. So we try and ... help them break that cycle.”
One thing that’s important for new dads to understand, according to the experts, is that a baby is ready to bond with his or her parents from birth. That means getting involved from the very beginning is critical, according to Australia’s national parenting website, raisingchildren.net.au.
“Getting involved in the daily care of your baby — dressing, settling, playing, bathing and nappy changing — is the best way to build your skills and confidence,” the website notes. “These everyday activities also create lots of one-on-one time with your baby, which is the building block of a positive relationship.”
Physical touch helps build trust as well, according to the experts.
“There's data and research out there that show that if you have a healthy father, and a healthy mother, as far as the parenting side of it, then that child had just so many other benefits ... anywhere from you know, they do better in school, they have less truancy. Academically, they do a lot better,” Hadnot added. “You know, they're not as prone to go out and experiment with sex, drugs, that type of thing.”
Gabriela Borja, program supervisor for Clinica Sierra Vista, who oversees the health care provider’s family resource center in southeast Bakersfield, noted it’s important for parents to take good care of themselves, too.
The center offers a 12-week course for parents in a group setting that allows them to share and learn from each other during moderated discussions, she said. The needs of both sides of parenting are discussed.
“We want to make sure that these parents are learning how to get the needs met of their children. We go over health and wellness, nutrition, how to empower their children, encourage them,” she said, “but also, it's important for them to learn how to take care of themselves as well.”
One way that parents have done that through the pandemic is through support groups that met virtually, like Fatherhood Fire, and Circle of Parents, another national organization that offers parents an opportunity to form groups and lead discussions on relevant topics.
It can be helpful in a number of ways, according to Julie Rivnak-McAdam, administrative coordinator for Circle of Parents. Groups cover advice on routines and establishing positive behaviors.
“A lot of families are very isolated, and they don't know who to talk to about just general things that kids do. And of course, this has been even more intense now because of the pandemic,” she said. “People are, we're finding ... beginning to come out of their isolation and are realizing the stress that they've been under for the last few years trying to keep it all together.”
