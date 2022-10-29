TSP

It's important for dads to take care of their children, and themselves.

Some parents were raised with healthy parenting or, in a growing number of cases, with effective co-parenting role models who set a good example and make an often difficult job a little bit easier.

Some are not so lucky, and that can make things a bit more complicated, explained Todd Hadnot, who’s led a fatherhood program through St. Francis Ministries for more than two dozen years.