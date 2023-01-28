Luis Vega.jpg

Luis Vega is a psychology professor at Cal State Bakersfield.

By now, people are beginning to receive 2023 “save the date” requests and invitations to their high school reunions. Summer and early fall are the peak seasons to hold these events.

Some people look forward to these reunions as opportunities to reconnect with former classmates and friends. Others would sooner have a root canal than attend a reunion. But most people are apprehensive.