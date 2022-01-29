Meal planning can seem like a daunting task.
The words might conjure the image of rows of entrees, a firm menu commitment, and hours of cooking and prep time.
But creating a few healthy meal options for yourself doesn’t have to involve any of that.
Talking to successful meal planners, there seem to be a couple of keys that keep emerging: one, do what works for you in your schedule; and two, find ways to do it with food you actually enjoy eating.
Moving to a meal plan from fast-food or restaurant options — whether you’re a bachelor or bachelorette cooking for one or the head of a large household — can be a big change, and change can be difficult. But finding ways to incorporate healthy meal-planning habits is just like any New Year’s resolution: In order for it to work for you, you have to want to do it and have a reasonable goal.
“I’ve tried to meal-plan over and over again,” said Staci Daniels-Sommers, who works full time as a therapist while also making time for home schooling. “And I think what’s currently working is an ease of preparation, and an acknowledgment of my schedule.”
Working six days a week meant the thought of spending her free time Sunday planning meals all day was terrible, she said.
So she decided to do “home chef” two days a week and created a system whereby she creates, plans and cooks the meals the night before, which also takes some of the pressure off the situation.
“If I don't get to it, I know I can cook the meal the next day,” she said, and if she does, “then I get that pleasure of, ‘We can stay outside for a half an hour longer — I don't have to rush home and cook dinner.’”
Katharine Jameson, a nutritionist and health writer, said an effective transition into more mindful meal planning is best done gradually, so as not to overwhelm yourself with the change.
“We need to fit these changes into our lives,” Jameson said. “We can’t fit our lives around these changes, because that has no longevity.”
Jameson also mentioned adding more water consumption and slowing down how fast we eat can make a difference in making meals last longer.
So with effective strategies in place to start meal planning, the next obvious question is: What’s on the menu?
Dan Zuccarello, the executive food editor for cookbooks at America's Test Kitchen, leads a team that produces a half-dozen cookbooks a year, with hundreds of recipes.
“Meal prep means a lot of things to a lot of different people,” he said, mentioning “a very extreme level” where someone might be spending their Saturday and Sunday cooking and baking for the week, or it could be just preparing some ingredients that you’re going to cook throughout the week.
The goal of ATK’s books was to try to create a healthy, tasty holistic approach, which takes into account aspects like, if you’re cooking for two, then you might have to buy a 1-pound bag of carrots, but maybe a recipe only calls for 8 ounces. What are some other options you might want to look at so that you can do something different and equally enjoyable with the other 8 ounces? That way you’re not only reducing waste, you’re also saving money and giving yourself more options.
“I might start with one thing I really want to cook this week, maybe it’s a spicy rice pilaf — and it has a yogurt,” he said, talking about his own meal-prepping methodology. “In my head, I’m thinking, ‘OK, I’m not going to use all of that yogurt for that thing, so what else could I do with that yogurt that week so it doesn’t go to waste?’”
Maybe it’s eating that yogurt with fruit for breakfast. Or maybe it becomes another sauce, possibly a panade with meatballs. “I’m always thinking about ways I can avoid waste,” he added.
“I would start small. Think about a singular recipe and think about ways that you can make things easy,” Zuccarello said, as far as advice for getting started. “Hearty vegetables that you could chop in advance is always a great way to do some meal prep, and thinking about what kind of noncooking parts of the recipe can I do in advance?”
For more information on the America's Test Kitchen cookbooks, visit americastestkitchen.com. To see Katharine Jameson's videos on Instagram, follow @FoodForThoughtWithKat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.