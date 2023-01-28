The year was 1973.
The U.S. ended its long and painful involvement in the Vietnam War by signing an agreement to withdraw American troops. U.S. Supreme Court justices handed down a decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.
The price of oil was spiking as Arab OPEC countries punished countries, including the U.S., for supporting Israel. Legislation passed to clear the way for the construction of the Alaskan Oil Pipeline.
Secretariat won the Triple Crown, becoming the first horse to do so since 1948. The classic movie “American Graffiti,” about teenagers coming of age in the 1960s, was a box office smash.
Richard Nixon began his second term as president and within months was engulfed by the congressional Watergate hearings. Nixon resigned the following year to avoid being impeached.
Tennis stars Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs squared off in the “Battle of the Sexes,” with the younger, female King trouncing the aging male Riggs.
Closer to home, Don Hart was completing his run as Bakersfield’s long-serving mayor. Metropolitan Bakersfield was being propelled by a spectacular growth spurt, with the area’s population climbing from about 70,000 in 1969 to about 350,000 by 2010 — 400 percent. Today, metropolitan Bakersfield’s population is about 730,000.
The iconic country-western song “The Streets of Bakersfield” was written by Homer Joy in 1973. It became a country-western hit when Buck Owens, in 1988, recorded it in a duet version with Dwight Yoakam. Neil Young and the Stray Gators played at the Civic Auditorium. And the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held in Bakersfield College’s Memorial Stadium.
The nation and Kern County were just a few years out of the turbulent 1960s, which were wracked by Vietnam War protests and racial unrest.
The tumult was felt on the campus of Kern County’s oldest high school. And for those planning the 50th reunion of Bakersfield High School’s Class of 1973, the violence produced some of their most vivid memories.
“They were very volatile times,” recalled Elaine McNearney, co-chair of the reunion committee. “There was a huge race riot on campus” resulting in people being transferred to other area high schools.
The time also was an awakening for McNearney and her female classmates, who were not allowed to wear slacks to school until their senior year and were required to adhere to other strict codes.
Greg Broida, the other reunion committee co-chair, also recalls the racial tensions at BHS. After being injured in a particularly violent exchange, Broida’s mother insisted he be transferred to Highland High School, where he graduated in 1973.
“There seemed to be no effort to be homogenous,” he recalled. “There were lots of silos — the jocks, the stoners, the rednecks.”
Morgan Clayton, who is helping with the reunion, recalled joining the BHS Class of ’73 as a kid who grew up in a predominantly Black southeast Bakersfield neighborhood.
“We were bused to BHS. There was a lot of racial learning to do. You could feel the tensions,” he said. “We were just coming into the idea of racial acceptance. We were supposed to be a melting pot, but we were in our silos.”
Through many campus activities, which for him included football, track, wrestling and working in the student store, Clayton said, “We had some bonding experiences, which bought us to this place. We were all Drillers.”
Committee members are determined to make the 50th reunion as diverse — racially, ethnically, socioeconomically — as the BHS student body was in 1973.
“For an eternity, BHS (originally Kern County Union High School) was the only high school in Kern County,” said McNearney, noting that students were brought together from the far reaches of the county.
Still operating on its original downtown Bakersfield site, the school opened in 1893, when the county’s population was only 10,000. Many students from outside Bakersfield lived in campus dormitories. From 1913 to 1956, the high school and Bakersfield Junior College shared the location.
As Kern County grew and more high schools opened, the school’s name was changed to Bakersfield High School in the 1940s.
McNearney, Broida and Clayton have attended earlier Class of ’73 reunions and helped organize events. But they say the 50th is special.
“Once I saw how many in the class were deceased (about 40), I felt obligated to help get the class together for this one,” said McNearney, who estimated about 500 students were expected to graduate with her class in 1973. So far, they have located and invited about 200 to attend the October 2023 reunion.
The hunt is on for missing BHS classmates, with those already identified as Class of ’73 members being asked to help. Work on the reunion began more than a year ago. Monthly email blasts are being sent to update classmates and seek help in finding missing classmates.
McNearney and Broida said most people are pleased to be asked and seem open to attending. But there are those who respond, “I’m not interested. Don’t call me again.”
Clayton said he is involved in the 50th class reunion because “when I was involved in school activities, I developed relationships and I want to reconnect. I’m curious. What are the others doing? And I want to know what has changed in everyone’s life.”
Although he ended up graduating with Highland High School students, Broida said he volunteered to help with the BHS 50th reunion when he attended an earlier BHS reunion. He said he brings his business experience staging events and his “loud voice that can command a room” to the job.
“It’s been quite a journey. I’m having a ball,” he said.
Event details, such as venue location, are being determined. A classmate has offered the use of his northwest Bakersfield home and grounds for the gathering. But if more than 200 express an interest in attending, a larger location will be needed.
