The pandemic brought many changes to how businesses operate, including the food and restaurant industry. Local small-business owners became creative and resilient to first survive, then thrive.
We take a look at five women who are feeding the community's body and soul.
Cassie Bittle, who owns KC Steakhouse with her mother, Missy Pelton, said the local restaurant industry has always been close but the pandemic brought something business owners didn't have much experience in: fear.
"When you're scared, you reach for those in the same situation for hope that it will be OK, and that's what we did," she wrote in an email.
Businesses that have weathered the last two years have emerged stronger, she said.
"Between shortages of employees and supplies to new laws and regulations that change daily, business owners have been stuck in fight-or-flight mode for over two years. I cannot be more proud of my industry and those Bakersfield restaurant owners that took out all the stops to survive. You name it, they were willing to try. Bending at every sharp turn and taking every punch with grace."
The restaurateur said in a male-dominated industry that the restaurant women of Kern County have shined (see sidebar for her standouts).
She wrote, "We stuck together. We made daily calls and checked on one another. ... This camaraderie is still thriving even now that the fear has diminished."
Luvspun founder Therese Gonzales said she had to pivot her artisanal cotton candy business as the market changed.
"Being that pre-pandemic we were primarily event-based, we all but shut down when all events were halted," she wrote. "But we were able to persevere by creating our packaged cotton candy, which was a morale booster during the shutdown and is now one of our staple products."
Known for the sweet confection made from raw organic sugar, Luvspun found itself in the spotlight, making the short list for Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2020 (although it didn't make the final cut) and being sold at the Times Square H&M in New York City last year as part of The Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market.
"It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and we were so honored to be a part of something that huge," Gonzales wrote.
Along with a website, Luvspun has popped up at some local events, like Art After Dark at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, as well as the Haggin Oaks farmers market in its temporary home before it moved back outside Kaiser Permanente.
Gonzales said she liked connecting with other local businesses at the market and is looking for another regular spot.
"I feel like I try to build camaraderie with all small business owners here in Bakersfield, especially food vendors," she wrote. "It's really hard to run a business with a perishable product so anything that I can do to support and help, I try to do. I feel like we are all one big family, with the same goal to bring LUV to our city."
Young entrepreneur Sarah Celine Pursel also enjoys connecting with vendors.
The 16-year-old took over Ayden's Eggs (now The Happy Hen Egg Co.) last June before previous owner Ayden Gartenlaub left for college.
"I went from six chicks to 400 chickens in a day and I have loved it ever since," she wrote in an email.
The Bakersfield Christian High School junior balances school and work, selling eggs at three farmers markets (Saturdays on G Street, Sundays at Haggin Oaks and the seasonal Seven Oaks market) as well as some Sully's locations. Being successful brings joy as well as challenges.
"Finding a balance between school, work, and free time has proven itself difficult," she wrote. "It is a challenge to learn to balance these responsibilities. However, it is something I believe we all must learn. All of these things are extremely important to me. As I learn how to manage my time properly, I know I become more capable of enjoying each of these individual aspects of my life."
Frances Cueto, who owns Chef Lino's Grill & Catering with fiance Lino Gonzalez, said the work-life balance is a challenge with six children.
"Balancing work life and home life, it all mixes in," she wrote in an email. "Managing my time better and literally scheduling in our 'family time' and learning not to feel guilty about it."
Along with operating their restaurant in the Pour House on Fruitvale Avenue and Lino's Venue, an event space downtown, the pair are about to finish their catering kitchen. Cueto said all of this has been possible with the support of the community, including Bittle, whom she calls "Kern County's cheerleader."
"Our community proved to support us through our journey, and saved us during the pandemic," Cueto wrote. "We do feel a camaraderie with other local restaurants, we all try to support each other. We appreciate everyone's passion for what they do."
Jina McMillan, who owns Better Bowls with husband Blake, said she feels the community support every day she is able to open the downtown eatery's doors and serve food.
"It's so crazy to have people in the same competitive market be mutually supportive, and that's a huge reason I think Bakersfield is so special," she wrote in an email.
As a vegan and gluten-free business, Better Bowls had to work a little harder to find its footing, with McMillan starting as a meal prep delivery service before popping up at farmers markets and then opening the brick-and-mortar location in 2018.
"My husband always says I'm on an uphill battle because of the niche our restaurant is in being completely vegan and gluten-free," she wrote. "It's not for everyone, but challenge accepted to keep making vegan/gluten free food that tastes good."
Local diners have embraced the menu as well as the meal prep service that Better Bowls recently began offering.
"I know a lot of customers do not live near downtown Bakersfield, so I'm hoping this will be a good option for them, especially because we are delivering using people in house."
Bittle is also looking at growth this year. Along with opening The Stockyard Whiskey Bar — its name a nod to the KC's pandemic outdoor dining space — she is partnering with the owners of nearby Slice of Italy to take over their downtown space near the steakhouse.
"With great new neighbors like Dixie Brewer at In Your Wildest Dreams, historic favorites like Rosemary's, and leaders like Tracy Leech at Providence Consulting, the future for women on F Street is bright!"
