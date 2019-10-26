Temblor is known for two things: being independent and using traditional ingredients. What started off as a passion for beer drinking left an inquisitive local wondering how he could push the concept of homebrewing.
Temblor Brewing Company owner Don Bynum went on a trip to Oktoberfest where he discovered his love for Belgium beer. From that moment on, Bynum wanted to take European beer to Bakersfield and make it his own.
“I basically came back and I felt like my mind had been turned upside-down in regards to beer. I knew nothing about beer before that, so I started to look into homebrewing, had some friends who were doing it show me the ropes and for the next five years I was brewing at home two to three times a year,” he said.
Bynum said depending if the beer is a lager beer or ale, the process takes anywhere from 15 to 45 days. However, there’s much more to the process than it seems.
Temblor displays about 18 beers on their menu but they are made from two different systems. Bynum breaks down the necessity to homebrewing Temblor’s craft beer.
Temblor operates with two systems. One of them is a small system. Different types of malt are crushed together to break up the grains in order to extract fermentable sugars to produce a milled product called grist.
The grist transfers into a mash tun that is mixed with heated water and the grain then converts to sugars.
When the grain falls in with hot water, brewers want the inside of the mash tun to be 155 to 160 degrees for an hour, otherwise the chemical reaction will not occur correctly.
Bynum explains that Temblor uses different types of grains to achieve different color beers, like oats to add creaminess, malt to add richness and wheat. All ingredients vary for different flavors in beer.
Eighty to 90% of beer achieves a light color and that’s where brewers get the base sugar of the alcohol, so specialty grains are added on top to get the color and different flavors.
“To get the perfect amount of beer sugar versus unfermentable sugar, which is the kind the yeast cannot eat – that’s why beers are sweet because there’s unfermentable sugar,” said Bynum.
Once it’s finished, brewers filter the water through the grain bed multiple times where the grain bed compresses through and becomes grain husk – its own filter.
The mash is pumped into a lauter tun, where a sweet liquid is separated from the grain husk.
“It’s almost like sweet tea. It’s more like cooking. We have a series of pumps that pushes water around, and man hole to put the hops in,” he said.
The wort is collected in a kettle, where boiling is controlled and hops are added. After boiling, the wort is separated and any malt or hop particles are removed to leave a liquid that is ready to be instantly cooled or fermented.
To begin fermentation, brewers pitch the yeast. Yeast is a microorganism that does two things: create alcohol and carbon dioxide, which gives beer that sparkle taste.
When fermentation is finished, there are lines that run through a tank and a gap that holds glycol that runs out of a chiller. Brewers can cool them down or warm them up; different beers sit at different temperatures. This allows a full development of flavors and a smooth finish.
After achieving filtration and carbonation, brewers finish the beer in the 24 hours it takes to carbonate and keg it off or send it over to the canning machines.
Because Temblor runs on a small and large system, they are able to make beer every week and use that system to experiment other beers to possibly add to their menu.
“We do all kinds of weird stuff like we have a pineapple milkshake IPA coming out, we have a pear and golden flower ale coming out. We’re very passionate about the world of different styles so we’re trying to kind of get a hit on everything as we go,” he said. ￼
