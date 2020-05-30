In mid-March, a national emergency was declared. In the weeks that followed, many businesses had to temporarily shut their doors, students were sent home, residents were ordered to shelter in place, and social distancing and facemasks became the new norm. The coronavirus has changed life as we know it, forcing families and businesses to adjust and adapt. But despite the physical distance and uncertainty that lies ahead, people have found ways to come together, resulting in a “heightened level of considerateness” that can have a lasting impact long after the pandemic ends.
