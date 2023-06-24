We all know how tricky planning a big summer vacation can be. From taking the time off work, to finding the best deals on flights, and booking a hotel that gets above three-star ratings (but doesn’t break the bank!). By the time you get to the actual vacation part, it can be a deep sigh of relief that the hard part is over!
So save your dollars for the poolside bar — and shop for dozens of swimsuits under $50. From stylish one-pieces to sunbathing bikinis, you can find something for everyone, and all ages, for your summer festivities!
Get inspired at Aerie with colorful suits and fresh textures. Color is the name of the game here this summer, and with a “choose your coverage” filter on their wide selection of swimwear, every body type can feel good about their purchase! Browse Aerie’s selection of colorful solids and animal prints in all styles, all ranging from $30 to $50. Texture up your style with knots and twists, in the latest swim trend of the season. One-piece and bikinis both bring a fresh look in any wardrobe, and feel oh-so-comfy on the sand. Classic black swimsuits are a great go-to on vacation — taking you from beachside to poolside, to dinner out.
Gap is where you can mix and match your style with two pieces that are affordable and fun! Shop swim for men, women and kids and knock out poolside wear for the entire family. How about that? From 100% recycled swim board shorts for kids in unique patterns, to kids recycled rash guard, surfing and boogie boarding have never looked so good!
H&M has all of the cut-out swimsuits that will have you turning heads this summer, at a fraction of the price you would pay elsewhere! Turn that basic black bathing suit into a statement piece at under 50 bucks, or hop on the asymmetrical trend (if you don’t mind the tan lines) and show off your personal style. If you’re an everyday beachgoer, find a three-pack of swim shorts for the little ones in vibrant colors, too. Patterns are hot here, and even wild, making it fun to shop for each personality in your family.
Let’s be real. Sometimes it’s fun to shop for vacation, and sometimes it’s just one more thing on the “to-do” list. But whatever kind of mood you are in, make sure to hit up the swim sales for all of the best swimwear under $50!
Becca B. Bland is director of marketing for Tejon Ranch.
