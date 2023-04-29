Swimming pool
Depositphotos.com

May Day, May Day! It’s graduation season, and you have nothing to wear? We are here to help.

Graduation attire trends have changed over the years — from formal to less formal — especially considering California’s signature casual style. But what hasn’t changed is the number of events on the calendar during this busy time. From the monumental last day of school to barbecue parties and the grand finale graduation ceremony, a fashionable appearance is mandatory on each occasion. Here are four ways to show up stylish to each and every graduation event:

Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.