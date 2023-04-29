May Day, May Day! It’s graduation season, and you have nothing to wear? We are here to help.
Graduation attire trends have changed over the years — from formal to less formal — especially considering California’s signature casual style. But what hasn’t changed is the number of events on the calendar during this busy time. From the monumental last day of school to barbecue parties and the grand finale graduation ceremony, a fashionable appearance is mandatory on each occasion. Here are four ways to show up stylish to each and every graduation event:
1. Graduation ceremony
You might just want to splurge on the ceremony, so Coach Factory has you covered. From dresses to handbags and timeless wallets for stashing that graduation money, classic style galore is found within these walls. So many moms, dads and grandparents feel stumped on a graduation gift, and Coach Factory is also an ideal spot for gifting!
2. Graduation party
H&M has some of the best on-trend threads for everyone and all occasions, but they top the charts when it comes to party time! Girls can find color galore — look for floral dresses, stunning striped styles, and laced fabrics to show up festive. Relaxed fit linen pants, paired with a polo or resort shirt, will have the guys dressed to impress and celebrate, too.
3. Grad barbecue
Levi’s Outlet Store is overflowing with denim for guys and gals on those casual occasions. Think outdoor party, effortless outfit, and you’ll find it here. You can’t lose with men’s or women’s 501 jeans, paired with a branded tee or mini tee, or even a new pair of overalls to turn heads while you flip burgers and toast to that diploma.
4. Grad pool party
Polka dots and patterns make their debut at that sizzling graduation pool party! Gap Factory has all of the one-piece and bikini styles to turn heads. From the sweet asymmetrical styles to the cute cutouts, there is something for everyone here. Don't forget to snag a pair of flip-flops when headed to the poolside.
Don’t be stuck in a bind when it comes to these end-of-the-year events. Plan ahead and shop while the spring styles are hot at Outlets at Tejon!
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.