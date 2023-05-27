Dads. Some of them are silly, some of them are sweet, and some sentimental. And whether it is your biological dad, the man who raised you and has been like a dad to you, or even the father of your own children — every dad needs a little TLC now and again.
This Father’s Day, which is Sunday, June 18, mix up your brunch routine and take Dad out for some time to connect, to say thanks, and to make him look and feel his best with a shopping trip to the Outlets at Tejon! No matter what his style, no matter what his personality, thank the main man in your life for all he’s done, and all he’s doing to make the world a brighter place! Here are our top choices when planning a shopping day — for any dad:
The adventurous dad
"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, storytellers, and singers of song." — Unknown
Ariat and Ariat Work were the first company to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes, and today, their world-class product team builds innovative and award-winning products for all types of outdoor and work environments. Whether it’s the Booker Ultra Western Boot for the stylish adventurer, or the “Terrain” endurance boot that is the embodiment of outdoor adventuring footwear, you are bound to find something for the outdoorsy dad.
Columbia has the guys reeling in the summer styles with UV-safe and dry-fast water wear that will have your guy moving all summer. As Levi’s 501 Original denim turns 150 years old, limited-edition styles will be all the rage this Father’s Day, in addition to tees and accessories for men.
The athletic dad
"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." — Jim Valvano
Whether a coach, an avid runner, or a gym rat, Nike Factory is always stocking up on authentic athletic footwear and apparel for every active guy. From golf, to tennis, to workout essentials, Nike has every dad saying “Just Do It!” Swing by our Adidas Outlet Store for some big sales and stylish threads. Track pants, running shoes and those easy breezy slides will have your dad basking in that three-stripe life! Let’s face it, dads are always on the move — so why shouldn’t they look good while in motion!
The stylish dad
"A father carries pictures where his money used to be." — Steve Martin
Authentic and iconic, Polo Ralph Lauren is the iconic brand of sophisticated luxury for every occasion. From the classic, all-American looks, to polished modern threads, Polo will have dad looking stylish and timeless. Casual shirts with eye-catching patterns are at great prices, polos and tees for everyday simple style, and even an entire line of high-performance golf apparel which is in store now!
Or skip on over to Gap Factory with your main man, and discover everyday deals on style-forward men’s clothing. Pick up a linen shirt (in various warm-weather colors!), an easy-to-wear Lived-In Henley T-shirt, or some “dad and me” tees and outfits from the family matching outfits section.
Warm-weather favorites from Nautica are not to pass up. The Classic Fit Twill pant will have dad wearing his favorite outfit from work time to play time, and Nautica’s Stretch Shorts or Fleece Shorts are cool and comfortable for weekend wear. Stocking up on swimwear from Nautica is smart, too, as those long summer days approach, and Dad will be hitting the beach or the pool looking sharp!
This Father’s Day, plan a day for a little outdoor shopping, dining and making dad look good. The Outlets at Tejon is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week, so we can’t wait to see you.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
