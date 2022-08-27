It has finally happened. I am old enough to see the trends of my childhood resurrected and reimagined. The ’90s and Y2K had some cutting-edge styles with their relaxed and funky, silhouettes and bright colors, while others were an absolute disaster and should have never returned.
Seeing these styles return made me excited to try them again with a more sophisticated mindset as I now know what I like, looks best for my body type, and have learned several tips and tricks from my years of fashion school and working in the fashion industry.
Below you will find the trends that are still “the bomb,” which I am currently embracing, and the trends that I said “as if” to.
‘The bomb’ category
Barbiecore: This trend is centered on a hot pink feminine wardrobe styled from head to toe. Think Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in the early 2000s. I style this trend by adding pearls and pumps with a hot pink satin power suit.
Coastal grandmother: This trend originated in the 2000s and is founded on beachside minimalistic styles. The best way to imagine this style is to think of Diane Keaton’s wardrobe in her movie "Something’s Gotta Give." I love this trend because it is effortlessly chic and comfortable. I recently purchased a cream, knitted, collared top and knitted tan shorts, which I paired with bronze Birkenstocks to embrace my inner coastal granny.
Bell-bottom jeans: I am thrilled to see this silhouette come back. Not only is it flattering on several body types, but this style is more comfortable than skinny jeans! I like to style my bell-bottoms with a classic fitted tee.
Hair claw: The ’90s were filled with every type of hair accessory, including the hair claw. Fast-forward to 2022, the hair claw is back and comes in various patterns and different materials. I wear a white plastic hair claw around the house and a metal claw embellished with pearls to go out.
‘As if’ category
Miniskirt: Alicia Silverstone featured many plaid minis in her 1995’s "Clueless," making every girl want to rock a miniskirt. Even though the trend is cute, I will leave it to the high schoolers as, being in my 30s, I believe a longer length is more fitting.
Low-rise jeans: To be candid, I never liked this trend as I felt it lacked sophistication.
Butterfly clips: As I stated before, the ’90s were filled with many hair accessories, including comb hairbands, scrunchies, metal snap clips, Hairagami and butterfly clips. I was obsessed with butterfly clips and being in a home with three sisters, we had hundreds of them. Even though I love this trend, I believe they should be reserved for kids.
Preppy style: Ralph Lauren made the preppy style iconic in the ’90s, especially with his colorful polos. Instead of polos paired with a knotted cardigan, I’ll opt out and go with a classic Princess Diana white button-up.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.