Shopping for the whole family can be tough. Different styles, different sizes — and don’t forget those trendy teenage tastes! But as the seasons change from winter to spring, and the California sun begins to peek out from behind the clouds more often, it’s time to put away the crockpot, bring out the lemonade and refresh your family’s wardrobe. 

When it comes to fashion for the family, spring 2023 trends include lighter layers, oversized accessories, minimalist button-ups and, a favorite of many, sport luxe looks. 

Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.