Shopping for the whole family can be tough. Different styles, different sizes — and don’t forget those trendy teenage tastes! But as the seasons change from winter to spring, and the California sun begins to peek out from behind the clouds more often, it’s time to put away the crockpot, bring out the lemonade and refresh your family’s wardrobe.
When it comes to fashion for the family, spring 2023 trends include lighter layers, oversized accessories, minimalist button-ups and, a favorite of many, sport luxe looks.
To make life simple — and who doesn’t love simple — we’ve drummed up this shoppable trend guide for five head-turning spring fashion staples the whole family will love (and fashion editors are raving about!):
1. Sport luxe looks
Comfy meets chic with this ongoing trend for women, and we can’t get enough of it! Sport luxe means trendy sweatshirts paired with silky or shimmery skirts, or even leather pull-on pants, to give a modern look without sacrificing comfort.
2. Smart button-up shirts
For him and for her, crisp and classic button-down shirts are in high demand this spring. From work uniform to casual Saturdays, the button-down shirt can do no wrong in your wardrobe.
3. Embellished denim
Women, juniors and girls can show off this romantically distressed spring look after a winter of wearing structured trousers. Embellished jeans mean blue or black denim with an added sparkle, stud, patch or embroidery for that on-trend look.
4. Oversized bags
Every girl loves a good handbag, and this season the theme is “the bigger, the better!” Oversized handbags, totes and crossbody bags give not only extra space, but extra style.
5. Sunshine yellow
This is a head-turning trend the whole family can get on board with, whether it’s a sunshine yellow polo, baseball cap, dress, bag or other accessory. Sunshine yellow gives an instant boost of happiness to any outfit, and will stick around all season long.
All of these spring trends can be found this month at the Outlets at Tejon. They recently opened a Nautica Outlet located near Aéropostale. The Nautica store offers a modern American nautical style for men and women. The Nautica brand spans over 65 countries with 76 Nautica stores, 291 International stores, and more than 1,400 Nautica-branded shops worldwide.
This concept and Carter’s, with pieces, also featured here, join the family of shops at Tejon Ranch’s upscale shopping center.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
