Bakersfield loves to dance, at least if last year's Kern Dance Alliance's National Dance Day event was any indication.
"It was a huge year, our first one at Mechanics Bank Theater," said Andrea Hansen, Kern Dance Alliance's executive director. "We sold 813 tickets to the event last year for 34 classes with 32 teaching artists."
This "one-stop shop" of dance, as Hansen described it, at Mechanics Bank Theater included classes in ballet, swing, children's hip-hop, tap, line dancing, hula and Tahitian fundamentals, children's Disney dance and more. Seminars were led by local instructors as well as internationally renowned artists.
Started in 2010 by Nigel Lythgoe, a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance" and co-founder of American Dance Movement, National Dance Day is a celebration of all kinds of dance — every style, every level. It is celebrated annually by the American Dance Movement at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Los Angeles and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Its goal is to inspire people in all walks of life to keep moving.
Returning Sept. 16 to the theater, this will be the fourth National Dance Day event for KDA, which held gatherings in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
Each year, the event has grown with more classes, instructors, special programs and a vendor marketplace focused on health, wellness, the arts, and promoting an improved quality of life.
Hansen said instructor applications, which have already closed, have also grown.
"We've had way more local teachers apply this year," she said.
She also expects more variety in classes offered, based on participant interest gauged in a post-event survey.
The schedule, which was not finalized as of press time, should include fitness-based classes including Pilates and country line dancing as well as social Latin dance like bachata and both West Coast and East Coast swing.
And the day will also start strong.
"Count on Zumba to start the day," Hansen said, noting instructor Nesi Sheldon will return. "That's a tradition for us. It's a high-energy way to start the day."
Hansen urges those interested in taking part to keep an eye on the website kerndance.org/danceday for when the classes are posted. Once the schedule goes live, she warned, many classes fill up quickly.
