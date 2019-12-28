When you find yourself visiting the Los Angeles area, you can’t help but see some of its vibrant culture scenes throughout the year.
One place that both tourists and residents need to visit is the Huntington Botanical Garden located near Pasadena. The botanical garden is not only a zoo for plants but a library and art museum. Its property covers hundreds of acres and includes different varieties of plants. Exploring through the garden, there are themed fields throughout that offer their own aesthetic pleasures, like the Chinese garden, the desert garden, Shakespeare garden and more. The Huntington Botanical Garden is a great place to lose yourself in fields of vibrant plants, architecture and great works of art.
Another must-stop destination is Salt & Straw, a trendy ice cream shop with inventive and decadent flavors. With a few locations in Los Angeles and Portland, this is one of those places where customers are lined up outside the door. One of their unique flavors is honey lavender, which is made of lavender petals in honey. Aside from serving a variety of unique flavors, they serve vegan options as well.
If you’re a coffee or tea lover, you know how important it is to get your dose. And while Los Angeles has many diverse options, nothing beats the king of artisanal coffee: Intelligentsia, a Chicago-based institution that roasts its beverages in vintage equipment. The establishment is known for focusing on maintaining its quality and consistency throughout. Their organic king crimson tea is a caffeine-free herbal blend that creates a succulent, fruity refreshment. Blueberry, raspberry and strawberry are combined with hibiscus to make a scarlet hue color. You may pay a little more at Intelligentsia, but you’ll be drinking one of the best cups of coffee in the city. ￼
