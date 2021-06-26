While the world has been sheltered-in-place for the greater part of the last year, many have taken interest in hiking and other outdoor activities for their mental and physical health during such uncertain times.
Luckily, for those who live in Kern County, there is no shortage of recreational activities, from hiking or walking the trails of state and national parks to the slower pace, fishing in one of the streams or rivers or rafting.
According to Alexandra Triolo, chief communications officer in the Kern County Administrative Office, from January 2020 to May 2021, there has been a 21.6 percent increase in use of Kern County parks, and the last year has also provided a chance to improve those parks and recreational areas.
“We are spending more attention on our grounds and on keeping our facilities clean in the park,” said Geoffrey Hill, director of Kern County General Services.
Kern County has a diverse geographical and ecological landscape that includes desert, mountains, lakes and the valley floor, which provides myriad activities, such as walking, hiking, road and mountain biking, boating, skiing (water and snow), kayaking, fishing and even picnicking.
If you’re looking for a quick getaway to the mountains, a day of hiking or a weekend of camping, here’s a glimpse at life in Kern County to get you started.
State/National Parks:
Red Rock Canyon State Park
Known as the first state park in Kern County, Red Rock Canyon State Park gives California a similar taste and feel of what it might feel like to visit the Grand Canyon, if you can’t quite make the trip to Arizona. There’s no shortage of rock formations with its saturated reds and oranges that dance around the mountains and desert landscape. It is a versatile location, used for the filming of feature films, as well as a perfect spot to study geology, paleontology and photography.
Fort Tejon State Park
Located in the Grapevine Canyon, Fort Tejon State Park gives visitors a glimpse of life in the frontier with Living History demonstrations that take place on the first Saturday of each month. Time travel by meeting characters from the early days of history, like something out of a western movie.
Recreational Parks:
Each of the parks in Kern County has its own set of attributes, but are all actively used and provide beautiful atmospheres for activities, whether biking, kayaking or boating and some have food vendors, mostly at Panorama Park, Hart Park and Buena Vista. There are also opportunities to boat, ski, paddle board, bike, hike, birdwatch or set up a picnic in the shade.
Audubon California's Kern River Preserve
This one-mile trail is 57 miles northeast of Bakersfield, located along the South Fork of the Kern River. However, it’s more than just a trail; there is plenty of wildlife and plant life to be appreciated and explored.
Hart Park
One of Kern County’s oldest parks, Hart Park covers 370 acres, which is at the center of the recreational complex, Kern River County Park. This spot is connected to Lake Ming and supplies plenty of open space for outdoor activities.
Panorama Park
Locals generally refer to this popular spot as “The Panorama Bluffs” and it welcomes joggers, walkers and hikers alike. This trail is a 1.8-mile loop at an elevation of 249 feet.
However, if the trail isn’t your speed, visitors can stand at the top to take in the view, take a brisk walk or sit on one of the benches to watch the sunset.
“All of our community parks have green space and children’s play areas. We even have a couple of spray parks that offer relief from the summer heat,” said Hill.
Miscellaneous
For those who have never visited Kern County, depending on where and when they visit, there is plenty to see.
“Anywhere along the river is a wonderful place to recreate, including Lake Ming, Hart Park, and Panorama Park all the way through to Buena Vista. Camping at Kern River Campground or Buena Vista is especially fun. Anywhere along the river, there is fish and land wildlife, birds, and native plants,” Hill said.
The desert area is also a must-see with the Maturango Museum, Petroglyph Park and the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station.
During colder months when the snow is falling in Tehachapi Mountain Park and Frazier Park, sledding is always an option, or head over to the Greenhorn area and Mt. Pinos for cross country and downhill skiing.
“Another must visit is the Kern County Museum. A view into the history of Kern County is exciting, especially through recent exhibits such as the Merle Haggard Boxcar, Neon Courtyard, and the Transportation Exhibit,” added Hill.
Other non-county facilities that are worth venturing out to are the Wind Wolves Preserve and Panorama Vista Preserve.
Safety first
As visitors continue their summer plans, it’s important to be safe while exploring the Kern County areas and to take care of themselves in the heat.
The improvements to parks also consisted of safety improvements by adding ranger staff, full-time and volunteers, and using directed operations periodically.
Here are a few tips from Kern County Ranger Police Chief Shane Denton to keep in mind:
- Wear proper attire, especially while hiking;
- Drink plenty of water - dehydration can set in fast, especially while boating;
- Wear a hat and sunscreen, if possible;
- Carry a cell phone in case of emergency;
- Drinking alcohol and boating don’t mix;
- If you’re going to go in a lake, wear a life vest; and
- In any type of emergency, dial 911. The park rangers share the same radio as the Sheriff’s Office; someone will hear and be able to help.
Daily hours for the parks and recreational sites are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of campsites.
It is also important to keep in mind that smoking cannabis and marijuana is NOT permitted in any parks, and any other narcotics are also banned.
For more information regarding Kern County Parks and Recreation, submitting requests for campsites or steps to take for the respective permits, visit https://www.kerncounty.com/government/parks.
For the complete California State Parks Safety tips, visit https://www.parks.ca.gov, hover on the “Visit a park” tab.
Best spots for camping
- Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area
13601 Ironbark Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311-9478
- Greenhorn Mountain Park
9665 Old State Road, Alta Sierra, CA 95949
- Kern River Campground
13375 Lake Ming Road, Bakersfield, CA 93306
- Tehachapi Mountain Park
17350 Water Canyon Road, Tehachapi, CA 93561
Best places for fishing, boating and swimming
- Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Park
13601 Ironbark Road, Bakersfield, CA 93311-9478
- Hart Memorial Park and Lake
Hart Park, Bakersfield, CA 93308
- Lake Isabella
Six miles south of Wofford Heights in the Kern River Valley
- Lake Ming
Kern River County Park
