As the lockdowns of 2020 forced everyone inside, my family and I searched for COVID-friendly activities that would allow us to continue traveling. This launched us into the world of backpacking and we’ve never looked back.
One of my first forays was the Lillian Lakes Loop in Ansel Adams Wilderness. Regretfully, I had never even heard of this area of protected land until this trip, but I guarantee you I will never forget it.
Nestled between Yosemite National Park and Kings Canyon National Park, Ansel Adams Wilderness can get overlooked.
The wilderness area is 232,000 acres with 350 miles worth of trails boasting sprawling meadows, jagged peaks, glacial gorges and pristine mountain lakes. Since the forest sits in the middle of a national forest border, it is managed partially by Inyo National Forest and partially by Sierra National Forest. This means that you may need specific permitting depending on which part of the wilderness you decide to visit. Also of note, permits are not required for day use and are only needed with an overnight visit and can be found at Recreation.gov.
Although the area is less known than nearby attractions like Mammoth Lakes or Bass Lake, the summer months do see plenty of visitors and competition for reservations. Both the John Muir Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail pass through Ansel Adams Wilderness, adding to the number of campers even in the more remote areas.
Since some of the roads only open toward the end of June, July is the perfect time to visit and escape the heat of the valley. Whether you’re into backpacking or just want some day hikes, the rugged charm of Ansel Adams Wilderness is sure to endear you to the incomparable and enchanting beauty of the Sierra Nevada.
Lillian Lake Loop
During our three-day trip, we spent our first night at Vandenberg Lake and decided to spend the next two nights camping at Lillian Lake. During our bonus day at Lillian Lake, we did a day hike toward Sing Peak, where we followed a creek that wound through granite cascades and sparse pines until we reached a gorgeous waterfall surrounded by a winding stream that felt plucked right out of "The Sound of Music."
Wildflowers bloomed abundantly, a freshwater spring bubbled right up from the ground and a stunning craggy alpine lake sat just below a rocky perch nearby. Starting at the Fernandez trailhead or Norris trailhead, this loop is customizable with clockwise and counterclockwise and additional options. Clockwise from Fernandez Trailhead, Vandenberg Lake is around 5.5 miles in with the option of a detour 1 mile off the loop to Lady Lake. Chittenden Lake is also only 1 mile off of the loop between Vandenberg Lake and Lillian Lake. To complete the loop from Lillian Lake back to the parking lot at the trailhead, it’s another 7.5 miles.
Ediza Lake and Thousand Island Lake
This hike is a bit of a choose-your-own-adventure! If you are a backpacker who is more into casual plans, this may be a good option. Since it follows along the John Muir Trail, you can hike as far as you’d like (or as your permit allows). From the trailhead at Agnew Meadows to Ediza Lake and back is 13 miles, but if you have some time, you can try the whole Ediza and Thousand Island Lake Loop. Iceberg Lake is just 2 miles from Ediza Lake and could be worth a day hike while camping at Ediza Lake, or as an extension. From there, it is about 8 miles to Thousand Island Lake, where you will also pass by Garnet Lake, Ruby Lake and Emerald Lake. From there, it is an additional 9 miles to hike back to your starting point of Agnew Meadows.
Devils Postpile
This national monument is a unique geological formation located inside Ansel Adams Wilderness. The hexagon-shaped basalt rock columns stretch up to 60 feet in height, forming a striking pattern from any viewpoint. Since this is a federally operated part of the wilderness area, it is much more accessible and doesn’t require much of a hike to reach, although there are hikes available throughout the area. The roads are subject to closure due to weather conditions, but normally open mid-June and close for the season at the end of October.
Fern Lake
For those who prefer a shorter hike that can be done in an afternoon, the Fern Lake trail is a good option. At 3.1 miles total, this out-and-back trail winds through aspens and tumbling streams to the glassy waters of Fern Lake. Although short in distance, this trail is still challenging with many steep areas and a pretty quick elevation gain. This hike is accessible from the Devils Postpile monument, which keeps it well used in the late summer months.
Rainbow Falls
Another hike that can be accessed from the Devils Postpile monument is just 4.9 miles and starts at the Devils Postpile ranger station. The reward at the 2.5-mile point is a 101-foot waterfall named for the many colors reflected in the mist on sunny days. Although not the shortest hike, it is likely one of the least strenuous with very few uphill climbs.
