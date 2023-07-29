Bakersfield College is buzzing with excitement for the start of a new academic year. This year, however, is extra special as we celebrate a momentous milestone — BC’s 110th anniversary of serving the community since our founding in 1913.

For more than a century, our college has been a beacon of opportunity, transforming lives and empowering individuals to achieve their dreams. BC takes great pride in our rich history and the countless success stories that have emerged from the home of the Renegades. The BC Alumni Association holds a special place in the heart of our campus community. It serves as a bridge between the past and the present, honoring the rich heritage of our institution while fostering a sense of unity among its graduates.