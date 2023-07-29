Bakersfield College is buzzing with excitement for the start of a new academic year. This year, however, is extra special as we celebrate a momentous milestone — BC’s 110th anniversary of serving the community since our founding in 1913.
For more than a century, our college has been a beacon of opportunity, transforming lives and empowering individuals to achieve their dreams. BC takes great pride in our rich history and the countless success stories that have emerged from the home of the Renegades. The BC Alumni Association holds a special place in the heart of our campus community. It serves as a bridge between the past and the present, honoring the rich heritage of our institution while fostering a sense of unity among its graduates.
Now, more than ever, we invite our alumni to reengage with the campus and rediscover their alma mater. Immerse yourself in the excitement of campus life by taking a tour on campus to experience the growth and evolution of our institution and be a part of the vibrant academic community once again. Your presence and engagement in campus events will invigorate our campus community, leaving an indelible impact on our current students and future generations.
This fall also marks a beginning for BC’s new interim president. Steven Watkin was hired at Bakersfield College nine years ago by former president, Dr. Sonya Christian, to establish an outreach program. Since then, the college has seen a 44 percent increase in student enrollment. So, while Watkin may have a new title this fall, he brings with him a deep commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive learning environment that ensures Bakersfield College will continue to thrive.
As we embark on a new academic year, we encourage both new and returning students to invest in the countless opportunities to succeed on campus. Step into our new buildings, explore our programs and new degree offerings, feel the energy, and embark on a transformative educational journey like no other.
At the college’s Panorama campus, recent modernization includes new EV chargers, the Welcome Center, Science and Engineering Building, Veterans Plaza and Renegade Pantry. The pantry, in the newly opened Campus Center, features a mini mart-style store where students can find nutritious options, such as salads and hardboiled eggs, and snacks to satisfy any sweet or salty craving. The Renegade Campus Store will also be open with all brand-new merchandise and a completely online bookstore!
We eagerly wait for construction to be completed on the Renegade Athletics Complex, and for construction to begin on a new student housing complex. Students in Delano will enjoy BC’s newest facility this fall, a new two-story $14 million Learning Resource Center with classroom space, a library, computer labs and more.
BC’s courses are offered locally in multiple community locations, and it’s not just about convenience and flexibility; BC is committed to delivering exceptional education focused on workforce development and career advancement to all, including rural communities. We've expanded our program offerings to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market. From innovative technology courses to hands-on vocational training, we're committed to equipping our students with the skills they need to thrive in their chosen fields. This fall, students can now also begin their pathway toward a baccalaureate degree in research laboratory technology, BC’s second bachelor’s degree!
Beyond the classroom, BC’s campus is a vibrant hub of student life. New and returning students can engage in student clubs, join performing arts, secure employment on campus, and participate in a lineup of events for Welcome Week. The opportunities for personal growth and enrichment are boundless.
This fall, it’s also time to dust off the pom-poms, dress in your favorite Renegade Red, and get ready to cheer on the home team! Football season is a time when we all come together to support our Renegade athletes who have been working tirelessly during their training sessions, honing their skills, and strategizing their plays. They are determined to showcase their talent and make our community proud like they always have. So, gather your friends, family and neighbors, and head to Memorial Stadium for some snacks and football! Our first home game of the season will take place Sept. 9 against Long Beach City College.
Campus life would not be complete without Homecoming. Homecoming is a highlight of fall when we celebrate the spirit of our community college, and the bond we share as alumni, students, family and supporters. This year's homecoming is particularly significant as we commemorate 110 years of our college's history. Tickets for the football season are available now; take time to reconnect with old friends, meet new ones, and show your unwavering support for your Bakersfield College Renegades.
The future is now at Bakersfield College. Pave the way to your career and join the Renegade community. We can't wait to see you in August!
Monika Scott is Bakersfield College's director of marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.