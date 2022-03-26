If you're ready to party hard listening to soft rock, then the KEEP CALM Jamboree is just the ticket.
Being held April 22, this first-ever event at California Living Museum will feature food from local eateries, beer and wine and a performance by Yachtley Crew.
The band specializes in "yacht rock," a term coined for the soft rock classics of the 1970s and '80s. (Think easy-on-the-ears tunes such as "Africa," "Brandy" or "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)." Expect fun antics and a bit of irony to keep twenty-something guests entertained as well as those who remember enjoying these hits the first time around.
Amanda Frank, co-chair of the event's organizing committee, said the L.A.-based band is one of her favorites and she's excited to bring it to town for a thrilling night.
"The goal of the event is simply to have a whole lot of fun while raising funds for two very worthy causes," she said in a news release.
Funds raised will support both the zoo and Camp KEEP, the other outdoor education program of the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, which operates CALM.
Camp KEEP is an intensive, five-day earth science course for Kern County sixth-graders held at campsites on the Central Coast.
The 21-and-over event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. April 22 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).
Admission is $75, available at vallitix.com/calm. Individual VIP tickets are sold out but VIP tables may still be available. Email Jamboree@kern.org with inquiries or other event information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.