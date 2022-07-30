The Bakersfield City School District is committed to achieving excellence for all students through equity and innovation. The breadth of the success of our students is created in the classrooms, where dedicated teachers focus on the educational needs of all students. The additional award-winning programs provided by the district continue to amplify the already diverse and innovative educational experience.
Visual and Performing Arts
The Visual and Performing Arts Department aims to provide students with access to beloved musical and artistic traditions like the Oral Language Festival, BCSD Student Art Gallery, Veterans Day Parade and Band, Choir and Orchestra concerts.
For the 10th consecutive year, BCSD’s VAPA department was honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education to all students. The department was also recently recognized for its commitment to equity during the pandemic with a Silver Magna Award from the National School Boards Association.
The department is continuously looking for new ways to improve upon its nationally recognized student programs. One example: It recently held a mariachi workshop over the summer so that instructors could teach the rich history of mariachi in their own musical lesson plans. The arts positively impact academic performance, assist in developing social skills, and provide an outlet for creativity that is crucial to a child’s development, and BCSD is proud to nurture the diverse talents of our students.
The Academies - Enrichment opportunities for all students
The Extended Learning Program, also known as The Academies, is dedicated to providing safe before- and after-school educational enrichment, and youth development programs for students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades.
With a focus on science, technology, engineering and performing arts, Academy specialists and staff engage students in learning through an appealing, student-centered curriculum, which includes robotics, agriculture, computer coding, theater and Folklorico performance. The Academies also provides homework assistance and tutoring support. With the recent change in the state’s mandated school start times, many campuses will begin implementing morning activities starting this August.
Dual immersion
The Dual Immersion Program is a challenging and rigorous academic program in which the classroom population is half native Spanish speaking and half non-Spanish speaking. The goal of the program is for all students to learn a second language, working toward biliteracy and the ability to read, write and speak in Spanish and English.
Students develop an appreciation and understanding of other cultures, enhance their self-esteem and gain college and career readiness through the ability to problem solve and reason in two languages. Dual Immersion programs are offered to students in grades TK-8 at three BCSD schools: Harris Elementary, Voorhies Elementary and Stiern Middle School.
State pre-kindergarten
Our district operates 20 California State Preschool Programs for children turning 3 or 4 years old on or before Dec. 1. BCSD offers a morning and afternoon class, with each class providing three hours of learning through play. It is our goal to support our families in their child-rearing role by establishing a positive partnership between home and school.
All children are cared for in a safe, nurturing and developmentally appropriate classroom with qualified, permitted staff. Children have daily opportunities to learn new and exciting foundational skills through purposeful play. Our CSPP Team provides developmentally appropriate learning activities that address the social and emotional, cognitive and physical needs of our youngest learners.
Family and Community Engagement
The district isn’t just committed to our students, but also the parents, families and communities that they’re connected to. The Family and Community Engagement team strives to strengthen the relationship between parents, schools and the district. Representatives called FACE liaisons are assigned to a campus where they build community among staff and families.
They facilitate student success by supporting parents and guardians through a variety of parenting, leadership and family bonding workshops and programs, such as Parent University, Parents As Leaders, Loving Solutions, Parent Project and Now We’re Cooking. Liaisons also help connect parents with support services and resources needed to resolve family or student health problems or assist in securing basic necessities for families.
BCSD News, YouTube channel
It’s one thing to read over a list of programs in an article, but it’s another to see and hear folks talk about their experiences with them firsthand. That’s why our district’s communications department is committed to highlighting the achievements of our students, staff and programs with “BCSD News.”
The weekly video segment publishes in English and Spanish every Friday during the school year to profile a week’s worth of educational headlines. In May alone, we spotlighted Teacher Appreciation Week, Mental Health Awareness month, a chalk art event, three end-of-the-year assemblies, a book vending machine ribbon-cutting, four award ceremonies, the annual Elementary Festival Concert, the Academic Pentathlon, Retirement Banquet, three school fundraisers and two Folklorico performances.
Visit our YouTube channel — youtube.com/BakersfieldCitySchoolDistrict — to view the entire BCSD News catalog. There, you can also view our series “Mentor Monday,” highlighting New Teacher Development’s mentor program, and “SEL Tip Tuesday,” which takes a closer look at Social Emotional Learning practices. Learn more about all of the programs and departments mentioned here by visiting BCSD.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.