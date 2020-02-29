The main idea of being a reducitarian is being environmentally conscious about how you eat, but without the rigid commitments and labels of veganism or vegetarianism. Research shows that we can help the environment by eating more plants (fruits, veggies and grains) and fewer animal products (meat, dairy and eggs). Veganism is a commitment to not eating animal products at all and vegetarianism means not eating meat.
By having a reducitarian mindset, you are committing to eat more plant-based. Reducitarianism is a flexible commitment, because it just involves you deciding to eat less meat, dairy and eggs than you were before.
WHY YOU SHOULD BE A REDUCITARIAN
Eating more plants and fewer animal products is great for the environment and your health! Research has shown that farming fruits, veggies and grains has a much smaller carbon footprint than farming animals does. Another environmental benefit is water conservation — it takes 1,500 more gallons of water to farm a metric ton of beef than to farm a metric ton of corn. Scientists stress the importance of reversing climate change and research has found that eating plant-based is an effective way for people to make a difference for the environment.
Eating fewer animal products — like meat, eggs and dairy — has many health benefits as well. It is good for your heart: Limiting the amount of meat you eat can lower your cholesterol level and reduce your blood pressure. Plant-based diets can also reduce your risk for heart disease and cancer. Research shows that eating more plants and fewer animal products can reduce inflammation, increase your energy levels and improve your mood. Studies suggest that reducitarian diets can decrease your risk of diabetes and increase weight loss.
The health and environmental benefits of a reducitarian diet will vary depending on how plant-based you are eating. Even small changes can make a big difference! Gradually, you can make your diet more plant-based.
FIVE STEPS YOU CAN TAKE RIGHT NOW TO MAKE YOUR DIET MORE REDUCITARIAN
Commit to “meatless Mondays.” You can eliminate all meat for one day a week. This can get you into the habit of choosing meat-free meals. You can gradually add more meatless days to your week, or eliminate all animal products for at least one day a week.
Switch to dairy-free milk. Dairy-free milk alternatives like almond milk, cashew milk, oat milk and coconut milk are more environmentally friendly than cow’s milk. To make the healthiest choice, select a dairy-free milk that is unsweetened and has calcium and vitamin D.
Meat only once a day. If you are looking to make more eco-friendly and heart-healthy choices but are accustomed to eating meat often, then you could try only eating meat once per day. For example, you could have plant-based breakfasts and lunches and reserve a serving of meat for dinner. Even reducing your meat consumption to once daily can have positive benefits for your health and the environment.
Snack on plants. Many popular snack foods are highly processed with little nutritional value. Snack on plant foods instead. Swap out a bag of chips for apple slices and peanut butter or trade in cheese dip for hummus. High-
fiber, plant-based snacks are nutritious and filling.
Reduce red meat. Red meat — beef, pork and lamb — is the worst for both your health and the environment. You can opt for lean meats, like fish or turkey, or plant-based proteins, like nuts, beans, lentils or legumes. You will get more health benefits by choosing meat or proteins that are unprocessed. ￼
Katie Cornford works in Kern County Public Health’s Waste Hunger Not Food program. She received her B.A. in political science from UCLA in 2016 and her M.A. in political science from UCLA in 2018. She is working toward her teaching credential from CSUB. The views expressed are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.