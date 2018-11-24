The holidays typically represent togetherness, family and friends uniting at the dinner table indulging in good food and good conversation.
But it’s also a time where moderation takes a backseat in the presence of homemade comfort foods. According to registered dietician Pooja Vyas, Americans gain about 1 to 2 pounds during the holidays, eating and drinking in excess over the course of a few days or weeks.
It’s hard to stay strong in the presence of holiday staples like turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and delectable desserts, but a little planning and strategy can help combat holiday weight gain.
Vyas recommends eating regular meals throughout the day that feature high-fiber foods and vegetables that keep you fuller while allowing you to enjoy your favorite holiday foods in the evening without overeating.
“A lot of times, with a high excess of eating, you’re going to indulge more to the point where your body doesn’t recognize the cues (that it’s full),” said Vyas.
Traditional holiday meals are comfort foods, Vyas said. While there necessarily is no “right food,” she said that the key to making healthier choices revolves around cooking strategies, using the right ingredients and portion control. “It’s all about mindful eating, not mindless,” Vyas said. ￼
