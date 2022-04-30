Much like the local "Sun Fun Stay Play" signs of the 1960s, Bakersfield is likely to enjoy a good day outside for the 2022 American Car, Truck, and Bike Show on May 7.
Sponsored by the Mopars of Bakersfield car club, the event promises to be a day of "fun, food and friendship" bringing the hottest vehicles in Central California out for display.
Along with the beautiful vintage and late model cars and motorcycles, the show will include kids activities, a 50-50 drawing, raffles for "awesome prizes" and trophies awarded to participants in several categories.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Bakersfield RV Resort, 5025 Wible Road.
There is no charge for admission.
Those who would like to enter their vehicle (any make, model, or year) in the show can contact Val Miller at 661-301-4395 or connect via the Mopars of Bakersfield Facebook page.
All proceeds from this show, as well as others held by the organization, go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in Bakersfield, which provides temporary housing and emotional support for the families of children facing extended hospitalizations.
Mopars of Bakersfield is the highest private donor to any Ronald McDonald House in the nation and has donated nearly $220,000 over the last nine years. Funds have gone to build additional structures and provide equipment and playground apparatus.
Scarlett Sabin, director of the local facility, has arranged for individual rooms and spaces to be named for the car club.
