As the summer days wind down, it's time to gear up for another exciting academic year. With great enthusiasm, in August, we will welcome back students, parents and teachers to the Rosedale Union School District for an educational journey filled with new adventures, fresh innovations and endless possibilities. This year, our district is proud to introduce a range of exciting initiatives aimed at enhancing career exploration, foreign language learning and full-day kindergarten.

One of the key highlights of the new academic year is the addition of two new electives at Rosedale Middle School. These new electives include career exploration and foreign language. These electives were chosen due to valued survey feedback from our community.

