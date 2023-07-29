As the summer days wind down, it's time to gear up for another exciting academic year. With great enthusiasm, in August, we will welcome back students, parents and teachers to the Rosedale Union School District for an educational journey filled with new adventures, fresh innovations and endless possibilities. This year, our district is proud to introduce a range of exciting initiatives aimed at enhancing career exploration, foreign language learning and full-day kindergarten.
One of the key highlights of the new academic year is the addition of two new electives at Rosedale Middle School. These new electives include career exploration and foreign language. These electives were chosen due to valued survey feedback from our community.
We firmly believe in preparing students for high school, and thus, we have initiated the new career exploration elective to ignite student curiosity and enable them to explore various career pathways that align to the Kern High School District. Through this strategic partnership, our students will have the opportunity to engage in real-world, hands-on experiences that will empower them to make informed decisions about their future, fostering a sense of direction and purpose as they navigate their educational journey.
The addition of a foreign language elective will also further prepare our students for the foreign language requirement in high school. We aim to instill a love for foreign languages and promote global citizenship among our students. For the 2023-2024 school year this will be a pilot initiative at Rosedale Middle School with hopes to expand in the future.
In addition to these innovations, we are thrilled to announce the introduction of full-day kindergarten in our district. Recognizing the crucial role early education plays in a child's development, we have expanded our kindergarten program to provide a full-day experience.
This comprehensive approach ensures that our youngest learners have ample time for academic instruction, socialization, play and enrichment activities. The full-day program will create a solid foundation for their future academic success, setting them on a path of discovery and growth right from the start. As the superintendent, I am extremely proud of the RUSD organization and our team's collective commitment to serve the youngest learners of our community. We are bringing innovative leadership, operations and instructional delivery to ensure all RUSD students are prepared to succeed.
While our district is committed to providing exceptional education, we believe that success is a collaborative effort between schools, parents and the community. To help your child thrive and achieve their fullest potential, we encourage parents to actively engage in their child's education. Here are a few tips to foster a supportive learning environment:
• Establish a daily routine: Help your child establish a consistent routine for homework, studying and extracurricular activities. Setting aside dedicated time for learning and providing a quiet, organized space can greatly enhance their focus and productivity.
• Encourage reading: Foster a love for reading by providing a variety of books at home. Read together, discuss stories and visit the local library regularly. Reading not only improves language skills but also nurtures creativity and critical thinking.
• Communicate with teachers: Establish open lines of communication with your child's teachers. Attend parent-teacher conferences, stay updated on their progress, and collaborate on strategies to support their learning.
• Emphasize the importance of organization: Teach your child organizational skills such as maintaining a planner, keeping track of assignments, and managing their time effectively. These skills will serve them well throughout their academic journey.
• Celebrate achievements: Recognize and celebrate your child's achievements, both big and small. Positive reinforcement and encouragement go a long way in building their self-confidence and motivation.
As we embark on this new school year together, let us embrace these innovative programs and join forces to provide our students with the best education possible. We are excited to see our students grow, thrive and excel in the upcoming school year.
Additionally this upcoming school year we will be elevating the conversation with our community about RUSD school facilities. We need our school facilities to match our high quality instruction. As superintendent, I am proud that our students and schools perform among the best in the state. However, after years of constant use by thousands of children, all nine of our schools are aging and need attention.
Modern schools with adequate space and technology are essential to student success. Without addressing these needs, our future and local quality of education will suffer. Please keep an eye out for opportunities to weigh in on this important topic as we get into the fall season. Your opinions matter!
Sue Lemon is superintendent of the Rosedale Union School District.
