Whether you’re new to Bakersfield or a seasoned Bako resident, you know that though the end of summer is getting close, Mother Nature doesn’t always get the memo. We know that we won’t see temperatures dip until mid-October.
Fortunately for us, that means we get to keep enjoying those summer fruits and vegetables that keep us refreshed and our plates extra colorful. Just because summer break is almost over doesn’t mean your family menu should suffer the mundane as well.
To mix things up, I love to do recipe swaps with friends. This month, I met up with one of my nearest and dearest, Jesus Gonzalez, to create an “end of summer” savory treat to close things out right. Jesus is a local lifestyle influencer with impeccable style and an even better palate. So when Jesus posted his signature guacamole recipe on his Instagram, I knew I had to get in on all the action.
What’s on our menu you ask?
My signature grilled rib-eye tacos with peach slaw and Jesus’s “essential Mexican guacamole” on the side. Anyone else’s mouth watering? Cooking with friends, or even among your housemates, always makes things more fun (plus there are more hands to help clean up). Whipping up this great lunch/dinner recipe with Jesus was so much fun. It made me feel like I was back in Cabo and made me a believer that you can never have too much lime in your guacamole. All that was missing was a colorful cocktail!
Eating out during this time can always be a hit or miss, so why not bring the restaurant home to you with our recipes? Whether you’re making it by yourself or with the whole fam, this plate will not disappoint the taste buds. We hope you enjoy it just as much as we did!
Happy cooking!
Rib-eye tacos with peach slaw
Ingredients
• Rib-eye (1 steak yields 3–6 tacos)
• Corn tortillas
• Yellow peaches, thinly sliced
• ½ head purple cabbage
• ½ red onion
• 1 bunch of cilantro
• 1 large lemon
• Extra-virgin olive oil
• Salt and pepper
Start by seasoning and grilling the steaks to your liking, hitting all sides and caramelizing the fat cap, then set aside to rest.
To make the peach slaw, slice or shave peaches, cabbage and onion as thin as possible and place in a mixing bowl. Finely chop the cilantro and add to the bowl, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Roll a whole lemon and squeeze juice over entire mixing bowl. Add a drizzle of olive oil, then loosely mix all ingredients together and adjust seasoning as needed.
Warm as many tortillas as needed over a stove top or the grill, then assemble and eat!
Jesus’s essential Mexican guacamole
Ingredients
• 4 large avocados
• 1 ½ limes, freshly squeezed (add more if you love lime)
• 1 large tomato, diced
• 1 bunch of cilantro, roughly chopped
• ½ red onion, diced
• Salt and pepper
• 1 medium roasted jalapeno, diced (optional)
Mix ingredients in a large bowl, then serve. ￼
