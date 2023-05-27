emonight.jpg

Emo Night Tour is coming to Bakersfield this June. 

 Courtesy of Arkphonic

As the home of Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, a mural depicting Merle Haggard and a legacy of the Bakersfield Sound, one genre has come to define this Central California city: emo.

Being the unofficial — according to 2022 Google search statistics — emo capital of the nation, Bakersfield's love for the genre is demonstrated in few better events than the Emo Night Tour, which comes to the city June 2.

Tags

Recommended for you