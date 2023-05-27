As the home of Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, a mural depicting Merle Haggard and a legacy of the Bakersfield Sound, one genre has come to define this Central California city: emo.
Being the unofficial — according to 2022 Google search statistics — emo capital of the nation, Bakersfield's love for the genre is demonstrated in few better events than the Emo Night Tour, which comes to the city June 2.
“Emo was dead but it’s making its way back,” said Amrik Sandhu, the owner of tour organizer Arkphonic.
From 8 p.m. until after 1 a.m., a DJ plays a specific selection of songs — think Vans Warped Tour 2008 — for a packed audience aged mostly 24 to 32. “But we see people as young as 21 and old as 45,” Sandhu said.
Artists in the digital lineup range from Panic! At The Disco to Taking Back Sunday and more.
Arkphonic, who runs Emo Night as a national touring act, has regularly stopped in Bakersfield since 2018. Every year it plays the same venue, which Sandhu acknowledged is one of his favorites in the state: The Speakeasy Bar and Grill at 1933 Event Center.
“I’ve been up and down different locations all across the state,” Sandhu said. “That’s probably my favorite room.”
After the worst of the pandemic had waned and mandates eased, Sandhu said the tour’s first California stop was Bakersfield. It was, like it is every year, a sell-out performance.
“It was a huge success,” Sandhu said. “And it sells out every time because it's a great vibe and a safe, fun atmosphere for everyone.”
As the event does sell out quickly, Sandhu recommended anyone interested to purchase tickets online at the discounted price. Prices start at $12 for the early bird deal, and go up to $25.
