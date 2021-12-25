When we joyfully anticipate the birth of a baby, we spend time reading books, taking classes, preparing a nursery and attending baby showers. But when loss occurs — the death of a loved one, divorce, loss of a job, or financial setback — we are generally unprepared.
Emily Thiroux Threatt discovered that when her first husband, college professor and bioethicist Jacques Thiroux, died, and again when her second husband, Religious Science minister Ron Threatt, died.
“Most of us live in some state of denial until loss actually occurs, and then we are lost,” she wrote in her recently published book “Loving and Living Your Way Through Grief: A Comprehensive Guide to Reclaiming and Cultivating Joy and Carrying On in the Face of Loss.”
“I know what this poignant moment of loss feels like from my personal experiences of losing many loved ones and dealing with other kinds of losses over the years.”
The Bakersfield woman, who now lives in Hawaii, is using her experiences and knowledge to guide others who need support on their journey as they start to live again.
She explained that she wrote her book, which is a 26-chapter handbook that offers recovery steps, to meet people where they are in the grieving process and assure them “everything can only get better from here. Reading the stories in this book and doing the practices that most resonate for you will enable you to be supported as you actively seek a new way of being in the world.”
Emily and first husband Jacques were married 22 years, when he died of a combination of medical problems, including diabetes and heart disease.
With 21 years separating them in age, friends warned her that she may someday experience his loss. But the couple lived a good and loving life together, until his health began to fail.
People in Bakersfield will remember Jacques and Emily through their downtown Spotlight Theatre and Spotlight Café. In addition to being a popular college professor, Jacques was known for his local theater performances and Emily for teaching college English classes and work at the Stars Theatre Restaurant, Bakersfield Music Theatre and The Great American Melodrama. She also was a volunteer with several nonprofit organizations.
She is no stranger to death and dying. Many close relatives, including her parents, have passed. And her family bought Imperial Ambulance in Porterville in 1962. The company remains in the family’s ownership and Emily serves on the board.
“When I was 14 years old, I started going on ambulance calls,” Emily recalled, noting that “back in the day, it was permissible” and crisis and death were frequent experiences.
But despite those experiences and the years of battling her husband’s illnesses, she was unprepared.
“After (Jacques) died, I was sure I would be alone for the rest of my life, and I was terribly depressed. I went back to work, but I did not socialize, and had an extremely difficult time.”
A friend encouraged her to date and she met her next husband, Ron, online.
“We fell in love, got married and had an idyllic life, until he started to have health problems,” she said. “This time everything was different. We had many friends we saw regularly and we traveled whenever we could to see the world.”
The couple kept returning to Maui, where Ron had lived and still had friends. After Emily fell in love with the island, they sold their Bakersfield house and moved there, where Ron died.
Journaling about her feelings, experiences and lessons learned during the deaths and grieving of Jacques and Ron were cornerstones of Emily’s grieving process. Those writings also were the basis of her book and the guidance she now gives to others.
“By approaching this process with an open heart and open arms, we can all learn, love, share and be the best we can be,” she said.
Although her advice today remains basically the same, Emily acknowledges dealing with the dying and death of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed dramatically.
“The first big change was our inability to be with loved ones as they are dying,” she said. “Traditionally, most people have done their best to be with someone in person as they are on their way out, so they won’t be alone.
“The restrictions of the pandemic prevent that — leaving the dying person alone and the grieving person at a loss for how to deal with things when they can’t be present. This has created great trauma for many people, and many of the people who have come to me have a great deal of difficulty with this.
“Fear is another issue with grief in the time of COVID,” she said, explaining people fear exposure from the disease from unvaccinated people. “Funerals/celebrations of life are not the same. People don’t get to say goodbye. People have put off or canceled weddings. People have lost jobs and lost homes and they grieve over that.”
But she also has noticed some positive developments.
“People are being more mindful of relationships,” she said. “They lean toward not leaving things unsaid. They make more of an effort to stay in touch with people they love. They tend to pay attention to offering comfort and help to others when they need it.”
