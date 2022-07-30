California State University, Bakersfield, is opening new doors of opportunity for thousands of Roadrunners this fall, answering the regional need for more professionals in healthcare, education, business, the sciences, the law, the sciences, engineering, the arts and more.

But we’re also extending our hand to the communities we serve, welcoming friends and neighbors to join us on the lifelong quest for knowledge and offering the tools and support to help them seize their dreams.

