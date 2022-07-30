California State University, Bakersfield, is opening new doors of opportunity for thousands of Roadrunners this fall, answering the regional need for more professionals in healthcare, education, business, the sciences, the law, the sciences, engineering, the arts and more.
But we’re also extending our hand to the communities we serve, welcoming friends and neighbors to join us on the lifelong quest for knowledge and offering the tools and support to help them seize their dreams.
For the 2022-23 academic year, the theme guiding CSUB is “Embracing a Brighter Future,” and that optimism is palpable on both campuses, in Bakersfield and the Antelope Valley.
When President Lynnette Zelezny greets this year’s ’Runners on the beloved Red Brick Road on Aug. 22, the students will see a university with expanded resources and services. And they will grow to appreciate what makes their chosen university different: CSUB’s heart beats for our community.
A brief snapshot of what our ’Runners and the community can expect at CSUB this year:
Progress on the Energy Innovation Center: Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature have approved the $83 million Energy Innovation Center, a game-changer for our region that will harness the brilliance of faculty, students, industry partners and leading scientists to shape the next era in energy, sustainability, engineering and more. The university is in the initial planning stages for the construction project under the guidance of our newest dean for the School of Natural Science, Mathematics and Engineering, Dr. Jane Dong, an electrical engineer.
Another welcome addition to CSUB’s science and technology students is a grant-funded $700,000 scanning electron microscope, usually available only at private institutions.
Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation: In September, the center will launch the New Venture Accelerator, a free 10-week entrepreneurship boot camp for students, faculty, staff and the entire community. The boot camp and Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation reflect CSUB’s belief that the best ideas to lead us forward are here in our community; they just need to be nurtured, developed and launched.
Open pathways to CSUB and the workforce: A number of partnerships are kicking into high gear, including the ambitious Kern Regional K-16 Collaborative, awarded a $20 million grant to dismantle the obstacles some students face on the road to college.
CSUB also is involved in a number of partnerships to increase the ranks of local professionals, including teachers — especially teachers of color — lawyers, scientists, and healthcare workers.
This year, thanks to a $6 million state investment sponsored Assemblyman Rudy Salas, CSUB will expand the number of nursing students to address the limited access to primary care in our region, and we are renovating our nursing facilities to give our students state-of-the-art, real-world training.
In our award-winning Teacher Education program, we are partnering with the Bakersfield City School District and Greenfield Union School District for two new special education residency programs, and the Black Teacher Residency program, begun last year, is lighting the way forward in the quest for diversity in classrooms throughout the nation.
New Media Arts Center: Currently on track to open in the spring/summer of 2023, the renovation of the Performing Arts Building will enhance the experience for our communications and arts students. The new facility will provide hands-on experiences for students with a state-of-the-art computer lab, media lab, sound booth, audio suite and more. The center will be the home to the award-winning Runner student newspaper.
New history degree: The bachelor of arts degree in history with a concentration on social science teaching is a third history degree option being offered this fall. The new degree path allows ’Runners to complete history department requirements tailored to a teaching career for grades 6-12. Just last fall, CSUB added a public health bachelor’s degree, and in the spring of 2021, our first two students earned their master’s in kinesiology. CSUB continues to evolve to meet the needs of our students and community.
Mentorships for students: At CSUB, we know that students need help getting to college, but they need even more help staying in college. We offer several mentorship programs for students along their journey, starting with the Runner Scholars Mentor Program, which relies on CSUB faculty and staff to help freshmen navigate their first year. The Runner Alumni Mentor Program uses the compassion and keen insights of our 60,000-plus alumni to prepare juniors and seniors for the job market.
Community lectures, entertainment, events and more: Stay tuned for more information on CSUB’s thought-provoking events from the Kegley Institute of Ethnics, the Public History Institute, the Walter W. Stiern Library and more. Programming this fall includes a centennial exploration of the “Turbulent Twenties”; a look at Bakersfield’s world-renowned opera singer Lawrence Tibbett; and library exhibits and community events on women’s rights, the Bakersfield Sound and folk hero Woody Guthrie.
’Runners up: The 16 sports teams at CSUB are preparing for a thrilling year of NCAA Division I competition, and our scholar-athletes depend on support from the community to perform at the highest level. Join the ’Runner nation today!
Jennifer Self is the senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.
