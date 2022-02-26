Elizabeth Hartman struggled with health issues for years. She died in Bakersfield in 2016, just a week before her 52th birthday.
But the story of this much-loved wife and mother did not end there. More than 300 people showed up for her funeral. She was showered with memories of her generosity and kindness. Her final generosity was to save and improve the lives of many people through the donation of her organs and tissues.
"They told me at the time that Liz helped at least eight people," her husband, Brian Hartman, told a KGET reporter. "I know someone got her kidneys, somebody got her corneas, they couldn't use her lungs due to the scoliosis, but I think they used the heart and a bunch of other stuff."
But Elizabeth's story did not end there, either.
The Lake Isabella woman was featured in January on "Courage to Hope," the 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade Float.
The float included four walkers, who were living donors, as well as organ and tissue recipients; 15 riders, who were organ and tissue recipients, as well as living donors; and 35 "floragraphs," or floral portraits representing organ, eye and tissue donors.
Elizabeth was nominated to appear on the float by JJ's Legacy, a Bakersfield nonprofit formed in the memory of Jeffrey "JJ" Johns, 27, who suffered profound brain damage in a 2009 car crash.
"He loved life. And he had the best smile. He loved to smile. He loved people," JJ's mother, Lori Malkin, told The Californian.
Recognizing the extent of her son's injuries, Malkin agreed to have JJ's organs donated.
"He saved five lives, which is a miracle," Malkin recalled. One person received a liver and kidney, and another Jeff's pancreas. His donated tissue enhanced the lives of 50 people and he also donated his corneas.
"Those individuals that were blind can now see sunrises and sunsets," she said.
To promote local organ donation, Malkin established JJ's Legacy. The year of JJ's death, the young Bakersfield man was featured in the Rose Parade in a floragraph prepared by his family and included on the Donate Life float.
Recalling how moving and supportive the Rose Parade experience was for her and JJ's family, Malkin is committed to annually honoring a local donor family in the same way.
Elizabeth's family encourages others in Kern County to sign up as organ donors and give the gift of life to those in need. Register as a donor at the DMV when you apply for or renew a California driver's license or identification card. Simply check the box marked "YES!" on the application form. You can also go to https://register.donatelifecalifornia.org/register
Using a black and white photo as a guide, Elizabeth's family came together and worked for almost eight hours on her floral portrait, before the iconic New Year's Day parade started marching down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Brian admits the experience was very emotional.
Elizabeth's Rose Parade fluorograph, which is decorated in all natural seeds, flower, cream of wheat, chocolate and coco, will be on display April 30, during JJ Legacy's fundraising gala. Go to www.jjslegacy.org.
In 2021, OneLegacy worked with 591 organ donors and facilitated 1,688 organs being transplanted in a seven-county region that includes Kern. OneLegacy is one of 57 nonprofit organ procurement organizations nationwide. Each is assigned a federally-designated region to serve. In just Kern, OneLegacy had 31 donors and 85 organs transplanted last year.
Many people declare their intentions in advance on state and national registries to donate their organs upon death. But if no such directive exists, OneLegacy works with families to understand how their loved ones' donation of an organ or tissue can save and improve lives.
Tom Mone, CEO of OneLegacy, said, "Fifty to 60 percent of families say yes to organ, eye and tissue donation, because they understand that other lives can be saved and they have the hope of knowing their loved ones live on in others through donation and transplantation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.