Baking for the holidays does not come easy. Following a recipe or baking from scratch can be a tall task to follow.
Local baker Channett Franco, owner of Franco Baked, is here to help. Her resume includes a culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Pasadena and working at Disneyland, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills Hotel, Moo Creamery and Belle Rae, a florist shop that served her baked goods, in Bakersfield. Now she creates a wide variety of treats – from cakes to cookies and more – out of her home.
Franco said her favorite part of baking is delivering to her customers. “I love that feeling when a client tells you how you did,” she said. Franco’s assortment of desserts can be viewed on her Instagram @franco_baked and francobaked.com. ￼
