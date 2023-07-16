When Yazmin Herrera walks into her 6th grade Almond Tree Middle School classroom, she enchants her students with her 11 years of experience as an educator into “magic."
Forging connections with parents, the school’s administration and her special education students created trust throughout her career that she now casts as magic when teaching, Herrera said. Her charms caught the eye of a Kern County Superintendent of Schools committee which named her a teacher of the year, the highest honor bestowed annually upon three local educators.
Passionate about education, Herrera described the honor as an incredible feeling.
“It's really nice when you do things … genuinely and you do things with love and passion behind closed doors and you don't boast about it … for it to be recognized in such a beautiful way,” she added.
Herrera grew up in Delano and graduated from Delano Union High School. She went to Taft College and then Cal State Bakersfield to earn her teaching credential and master’s degree.
It was a calling to become a teacher — it allowed her to build meaningful relationships with students, Herrera added. She believes all students are unique and have the potential to learn when provided with a loving and stimulating environment. A child can grow emotionally, mentally, creatively and socially when given the correct tools, Herrera added.
“My mission (has been) to ignite imagination and instill a love of learning for any student that comes into my classroom,” Herrera said. “I solely believe that.”
Students are the best version of themselves when they feel a genuine connection with their teachers and get a nurturing environment, she added.
Herrera recalls a student who struggled with math lessons and began to have “behavioral outbursts” increasingly during math class.
But Herrera began to understand the real root behind her difficulties and then began to build a relationship with her. She said she tried different methods and techniques to help the child with her math, and the student noticed.
Trust began to build. The student improved two grade levels in math and participated every day in class, Hererra said.
“Every day in the morning she would give me a big hug,” Herrera added. “And the days I would miss class … she was like ‘Ms. Herrera … don’t ever miss again. I missed you so much.’”
If anything, Herrera noted she learned more from the student than the girl did from her.
Karen Mayberry-Weirather, a learning coordinator at Almond Tree Elementary School, noted she taught Herrera when she was a 6th grader and and is extremely proud to have seen her grow and develop as an educator.
You’d never know Herrera was having a bad day while teaching — her students are always engaged and it’s always a pleasure to walk through her classroom, Mayberry-Weirather added.
“She has such a good heart for her students,” Mayberry-Weirather added.
Herrera sees a child’s potential and believes he or she can learn now matter their disability or subject level. She’s flexible with to help meet students' needs. And, the Delano-raised teacher collaborates with others to come up with solutions when a child is struggling and knows how to help them, she added.
Teachers at the start of their career really believe they are going to change the world, Mayberry-Weirather said. That vigor may fade for some, but it has never dulled for Herrera, she added.
“I've watched her develop and become a leader on campus,” she added.
Herrera said future teachers should be open-minded and build strong relationships with peers. That will strengthen their teaching abilities — educators should continue to perfect their craft and lend their knowledge to colleagues.
“I recommend all teachers to be bold, to be creative and flexible when inspiring our students to reach their full potential, Herrera said. “Because (when) you have that mindset, the sky's the limit on the impact that you can have.”
