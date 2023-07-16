_40T5282.jpg (copy)

Like the others, Yazmin Herrera, an Almond Tree Middle School sixth grade special education teacher, stood onstage for photos and praise by her colleagues. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

When Yazmin Herrera walks into her 6th grade Almond Tree Middle School classroom, she enchants her students with her 11 years of experience as an educator into “magic."

Forging connections with parents, the school’s administration and her special education students created trust throughout her career that she now casts as magic when teaching, Herrera said. Her charms caught the eye of a Kern County Superintendent of Schools committee which named her a teacher of the year, the highest honor bestowed annually upon three local educators.

