Food brings people together. It's often the centerpiece of celebrations with family and friends.
We all have our favorite food memories, many that come from childhood.
When I was a child, my grandma would make elaborate birthday cakes with beautiful roses, and then spread the leftover chocolate icing on graham crackers for a yummy (yet calorie-laden) snack.
Every Saturday night, my mom would make two wonderful soups — chicken noodle and beef barley — that to this day are among my favorites. My sister, as a very young child, actually thought there was some special, magical reason these soups were cooked very late at night on the weekends. More likely that was when my professional mother actually had time to make them, letting them simmer for hours to make them perfect!
I remember going to the home of my parents' friends, where a big party combined a feast of Midwest barbecue, Filipino food and some of the best Mexican food in San Diego. Three great traditions in one great meal, or as often happened at their home, staying so long there was time for lunch and dinner.
I recall with love that any time we showed up at the home of my Auntie Stella, huge meals and lovely desserts would suddenly appear on the table as the adults sat and talked for hours, and the children had the run of the house.
With these fun food memories in mind — I am sure you have your own, too — we present our food and drink issue.
Inside these pages we share some of restaurant critic Pete Tittl's top picks from the last year. You're sure to find delicious food you'll love, and top-notch customer service, too.
On days you're not heading out in search of a restaurant meal, check out our other features, such as on meal planning at home and wineries to visit.
And we all know February includes Valentine's Day. We have plenty of features to help you make that day memorable. Don't wait until the last minute to make a restaurant reservation at one of our fine restaurants!
And as the weather (hopefully) begins to warm up, there will be more opportunity to head outdoors. Check out our guide to seeing wildflowers — it just might be a Valentine's Day choice, too.
Here's to a great February, filled with awesome food and the memories it brings.
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
