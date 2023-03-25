20190815-bc-Peterson

What's in a name? History, personality, first impressions, you name it.

I could have been Kristen. I could have been Kiersten. But I'm Christine, thanks to my dad, who was the registered nurse and officer who directly took care of me seconds after my birth in a military hospital that apparently didn't have quite enough corpsmen to assign one to me that day. I didn't get a corpsman — I got the guy who trained them. My dad held me even before my mom did (much to her chagrin; I've heard about this lately!) and made it his duty to fill out and sign my birth certificate — and name me.

