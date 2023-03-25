What's in a name? History, personality, first impressions, you name it.
I could have been Kristen. I could have been Kiersten. But I'm Christine, thanks to my dad, who was the registered nurse and officer who directly took care of me seconds after my birth in a military hospital that apparently didn't have quite enough corpsmen to assign one to me that day. I didn't get a corpsman — I got the guy who trained them. My dad held me even before my mom did (much to her chagrin; I've heard about this lately!) and made it his duty to fill out and sign my birth certificate — and name me.
What's done is done, Mom!
While I think Kristen and Kiersten are perfectly fine names — and I know good people who have them — Christine is my identity. I'm glad my dad made that call, even though my parents hadn't settled on my name. Dad had!
My name has a history, just as so many names in our city of Bakersfield do. This month we explore a great deal of that history, of what happened in the centuries and decades before us, and how places in our community came to carry their names.
Streets. Neighborhoods. Places.
Ming, Truxtun and Chester avenues. Seven Oaks and Hillcrest and Oleander. Sharktooth Hill and Guthrie's Alley Cat and Beale Memorial Library.
All names intertwined with history. While entire books have been written about Bakersfield's beginnings — and even slivers of its history, such as the Bakersfield Sound or the Dust Bowl migration — I hope you gather a sense of place from the stories we present in this issue.
April is my favorite month: birthday and Easter combined. Sometimes even on the same day! (And those who know me, know there is a third day connected to those two.) It's the month when the year-round decor in my home makes sense — tulips and bunnies and pastels.
With Easter and springtime in mind, our columnists offer everything from tips for fun photos this season, to decorating with the best colors of the year, to making fresh drinks.
Be sure to check out our SNAP! section this month — we feature several nonprofit groups making Bakersfield a better place for people and pets, and making the world a better place, too.
