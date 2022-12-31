This is your year.
You've probably heard this before when the calendar turns to the new year. But hear me out: It's really true.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 4:26 am
This is your year.
You've probably heard this before when the calendar turns to the new year. But hear me out: It's really true.
It can be as simple as this year is what you make of it. In addition, Bakersfield Life's January issue has plenty of details about self-discovery and finding new opportunities that could potentially change your life.
Our lives changed when the coronavirus pandemic took over in March of 2020. Yet, actually that has only made the tradition of New Year’s resolutions more important the past two years.
Gaining better health and a sound fitness plan are among my resolutions for 2023.
I had to deal with COVID-19 for the second time during this past Thanksgiving. It wasn't as brutal as my first experience with the illness in 2021 when I lost my sense of smell for three months. (I've been vaccinated with the booster, but I neglected a flu shot this season.)
I'm thinking a great way to attain immunity is through better health. Overall, it's been challenging for many people the past two years.
There was a great amount of self-assessment and evaluation during 2020, when many people realized the importance of family, love and mental health. Those important facets of life have also become crucial the past two years.
If you're struggling to think of resolutions for yourself or you're wanting to change things up you can find many ideas from the resolutions that people in the community shared with Bakersfield Life. Kern County community members contributed 80 New Year's resolutions.
Sharing resolutions with others can be a great way to find support and encouragement for your new path.
A new diet is usually involved with goals set for the new year. A couple of local dieticians advised it's best not to overthink it.
Sleep seems like something so simple, yet finding the right methods and planning an ideal sleep schedule can produce more energy for you.
Looking for tips on how to find a new hobby? Or maybe you're looking for a new job. The advice on those topics can be found here.
Dig in and may you find your best self in 2023.
Steve Virgen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.