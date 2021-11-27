My mom always dreamed of a white Christmas. That would mean she was "home" in Chicago, with our extended family, with our roots.
The reality is sometimes we did, indeed, celebrate in the Midwest, often with snow, but sometimes just in the bitter cold. Mom always seemed to like it a little better when there was snow. (Except for the year when we rode sleds down a hill at a park, as she did as a child, and she broke her coccyx!)
Just as often we were home in San Diego, where when I was growing up it always seemed to be a perfect 73 degrees under our two palm trees.
Mom had my sister and I convinced this was just fine, because the climate likely wasn't that far off from what Jesus, Mary and Joseph might have experienced in Bethlehem.
Or so the story went, either to connect our lives with a then nearly 2,000-year-old religious tradition, or to soothe everyone a bit — especially herself — because we weren't going to see snow or our relatives.
Traditions. We all have them, especially during the holiday season.
This December issue of Bakersfield Life is dedicated to the holidays. I hope you'll find something to read, see or do that resonates with you.
There's so much happening this time of year! Several of our stories focus on places you can go close to home for a bit of holiday cheer. But if you're thinking of spending a little time out of town, check out Dianne Hardisty's story on taking a train to Hanford, or venture even farther to the myriad destinations Josh Bennett presents — from all over Southern California to the Central Coast to Las Vegas to points north.
Herb Benham captures a simple tradition at Jenks Tire Co. Steven Mayer shares the story behind the much-loved HolidayLights at CALM.
We highlight several ways to give of your time, talent and treasure this December. We feature ideas for a Kern County Christmas — yes, you can build an entire gift basket with great local finds. We share a variety of holiday traditions. We highlight ways to support local businesses this season.
Need a little break from it all? Several of our columnists focus on taking care of yourself and your family first this season. And we share some tips for those who find the holidays difficult due to loss, grief or other challenging circumstances.
Whatever your tradition, Bakersfield Life wishes you joy and peace.
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
