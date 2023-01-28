We’ve made a good month great.
February is already known for its day of love on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. In the following pages, you’ll find what Bakersfield residents love about their hometown. It’s the food.
And, they should love it.
There are plenty of options, featuring Pete Tittl’s Tasty 12 from 2022. To me, No. 1 is just as great as No. 12. They are all worthy of trying and frequenting.
When I moved to Bakersfield in October, I received several recommendations for places to eat.
I moved from Albuquerque, N.M. I was told the food is just as good, if not better, in Bakersfield than it is in Albuquerque, which is known for its green chile and spicy dishes.
Here are some of the places I was told to go to: Kan Pai; Horse in the Alley; O Ramen; Moo Creamery; El Puesto Cocina y Cantina; Toasted; Smitten; and La Mina Cantina.
I have yet to try any of them, so let’s just say I’m looking forward to fulfilling those recommendations.
I lived in Bakersfield in 2006. I mostly remember my love for all the tacos. But a lot has changed since then, and there are so many places with so many delicious dishes.
What about brunch spots? There are many go-to places for breakfast in Bakersfield and all have brunch that matches their standard of excellence.
Mimosa Cafe recently opened and has quickly become a popular spot for brunch.
What about happy hour? Where do you go for your after-work wind down?
Bakersfield is home to some of the best places for tacos, and many of those places have much-needed happy hour deals to attract more customers.
Those looking for love might want to try dating apps. Two Bakersfield couples we feature found their significant other online and remain together. The women found love after moving past their fears. One couple (Karina Castro and Trent Lumpkin) is about to get married, while the other couple (Matt and Paige Rush) is raising two kids.
There are alternatives to the traditional dinner date for Valentine’s Day, and contributing columnist Becca Bland provides three options.
