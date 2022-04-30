Our readers have spoken up for more than a quarter of a century, casting their ballots in the annual Best Of Readers' Choice Poll.
Today we present the results of those votes for everything and everyone from restaurants and entertainment to physicians and service providers. You'll find a "best" in each category followed by two "favorites."
You're bound to see some of the people and places you love, plus be introduced to some you don't know. Three businesses join the Best Of Readers' Choice Poll Hall of Fame — Today Cleaners, Tony's Pizza and Beautologie Cosmetic Surgery & Medical Aesthetics. And a tip of the hat to all our past inductees, too.
As you peruse these pages, we hope you discover — or rediscover — all that makes Bakersfield simply the best.
Speaking of the best, May is also the month of moms and grads.
Get ready to treat your mom to a fabulous Mother's Day with our suggestions for places to dine. Enjoy the stories of Bakersfield moms who have made a difference in the lives of their children. Celebrate the moms in your life who are simply the best.
Graduation season is about to kick off, so be sure to check out our gift guide for the high school graduates in your life. And commencement ceremonies at Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield promise to be extra-special this year. BC will include the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 in its fireworks-studded ceremony, while CSUB celebrates the accomplishments of students from four schools with three on-campus ceremonies. These students, who've persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic, are simply the best.
Enjoy May, a month of "bests."
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
