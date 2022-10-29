Thanksgiving affords us a time to pause our hectic lives for a minute and live with gratitude — for family, friends, jobs, food or any other blessings that have come our way.
I'm grateful for my caring family, my supportive friends and my two fabulous felines who live with me (and my three boys in kitty heaven), plus my current food obsessions — lasagna and baked potatoes with cheese, butter and sour cream, but not in the same meal!
Everyone, for sure, has their own list.
This month we delve into all things Thanksgiving, from asking community members to reflect on what they're most thankful for this season to how to decorate your table and home for a special meal. We've also collected some favorite dishes — maybe there's something new for you to try! And we present ways you can assist others in experiencing a more fruitful holiday by giving to those in need.
Another important theme this month is Veterans Day. Reporter Steven Mayer shares the story of U.S. Army veteran Harry Franco, while Kern County's chief communications officer Ally Soper highlights the work of the Veterans Service Department.
This month also focuses on men's success. Ten men tell their own stories about the professional challenges they overcame on their way to success in the professional world, and how their work is influenced by the other roles in their lives, such as being a father, son, husband or brother. Check out our feature on social media influencing men's fitness, and our look at health screenings men should be sure to make time for on their calendar.
Looking for places to go in November? Check out our tips on taking a trip to San Francisco. Or gear up for holiday shopping with expert advice on how to get started on the fun this year.
Wishing you a beautiful Thanksgiving season.
