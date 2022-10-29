20190815-bc-Peterson

Bakersfield Californian Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Thanksgiving affords us a time to pause our hectic lives for a minute and live with gratitude — for family, friends, jobs, food or any other blessings that have come our way.

I'm grateful for my caring family, my supportive friends and my two fabulous felines who live with me (and my three boys in kitty heaven), plus my current food obsessions — lasagna and baked potatoes with cheese, butter and sour cream, but not in the same meal!