I remember the times when my aunt from Chicago would come to San Diego to visit my parents, sister and I in the summer. She'd ask my dad for directions to various destinations — the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Ocean Beach, La Jolla or Coronado Island — when my parents were at work and we were going out for the day. (Remember, this was long before we had iPhones and every navigation tool imaginable at our fingertips.)
My dad would always say: You don't need written directions. You have Christine and Janis. They know how to get everywhere in this city.
Just like we navigated for our aunt, this month our writers are here to navigate you to some hidden gems around Kern County, and tell you more about Bakersfield's music scene.
We hear from nine local musicians, performers, bandleaders and recording artists about what's happened locally since the pandemic in a presentation crafted by editor John Cox. Robert Price, an authority on the Bakersfield Sound, gives us a country music lesson. Musician and columnist Cesareo Garasa brings us into the jazz scene. Editor Stefani Dias tells us where to go to listen to live music. Turn the pages and immerse yourself in music.
It's the season to explore our county, too. Take a drive north, south, east or west from Bakersfield and you're bound to find a place worth exploration. Just go! (Yes, you can you use your favorite navigation system.) Our writers share some of their favorite spots.
And in a nod to summer — you're ready for intense heat, right? — our fashion columnist suggests some swimsuit deals, perfect for a trip to local swimming pool or spray park, or an adventure far from home. You know it's barbecue time, too. Check out our story about women who love to grill, just in time for your Independence Day celebration.
Speaking of patriotic, we round up Fourth of July festivities and fireworks around the county. There's something for everyone, and Tehachapi, in particular, has an entire day of activities planned.
One of the most touching stories is about Christmas in July, an effort starting this month to collect enough money to ensure every veteran’s gravesite at Bakersfield National Cemetery is graced with a wreath during National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16. This is poignant: Last year, there were not enough wreaths to honor every serviceman and woman buried at the hallowed ground. Perhaps this is an effort more people can get behind while celebrating our nation's independence, protected by those who valiantly served their country.
Good luck navigating your course this summer. You can call me for directions.
