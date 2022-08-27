I recently scrolled by one of those inspirational posts on Facebook. No, not one from a friend, but rather one that simply pops up on your feed.
It went something like this: A woman stepped onto an elevator with a mother and her 5-year-old child. The mother told the other woman her hair looked fabulous. That woman, in turn, complimented the mother on her cute shoes. After the woman got off the elevator on her floor, the child asked, "Is that your friend, Mom?" No, she said. Women just need to take the time to lift up other women.
The post gave no indication if the child was a girl or a boy, but it seemed to me to carry the same lesson regardless: Women should take the time to lift up, praise, inspire, compliment and mentor other women. Maybe the mother was modeling that advice for her daughter. Maybe she was sharing the value of showing kindness to her son.
Of course, hopefully the compliments, support and graciousness go far beyond hair and shoes!
With that in mind, we present this issue focused on women and women in business.
One of the most inspiring pieces this month is from Business Editor John Cox, who contacted 10 local women in various business sectors to gather their words of wisdom on building success. These women share the professional challenges they've overcome, and their strengths that helped them along the way. I hope you find their insights as inspiring as I do.
Also in this issue, we highlight women in the arts, in the dining industry, moms and more. And while the women in our lives are busy handling — well, everything — we also share some reminders about health screenings to squeeze into the schedule.
September also brings Labor Day. Sure, it's a three-day weekend for some, but it's also a chance to reflect on lessons learned at first jobs. From golf ball retriever to telephone solicitor to photo lab worker, our featured people seem to have done it all, and learned lessons that they applied to their future professions. (Working in the business office of a hospital for six summers in high school and college sure showed me that if you did a good job, you'd be invited back. It also taught me this was not to be my lifelong career!)
On the lighter side, enjoy our selections about places to go and things to do this September. There's more than enough to keep you busy.
