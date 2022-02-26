Our hearts are hurting.
Kern County is fourth-highest for deaths from heart disease of California's 58 counties, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
The American Heart Association reports that cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, remain the No. 1 killer of women in this country.
It's a serious issue in our community. But like so many health challenges that plague our families, friends or ourselves, there's much that can be done to stop the suffering.
And to acknowledge and celebrate those who are surviving and thriving despite their heart condition.
So with that in mind, this March issue of Bakersfield Life focuses on Go Red for Women. The American Heart Association is urging all of us: Reclaim your rhythm. Take control of your heart health, your overall physical health and your mental well-being. It's been especially tough during two years of a pandemic. But what can we do to reclaim our rhythm?
We share the stories of women living with various heart diseases. They share their experiences to inspire and educate others. Plus, we feature several stories about tending to our heart health.
Maybe we can start turning our hurting hurts into happy hearts.
This is also Women's History Month, a theme we've carried throughout the magazine. Read about some incredible women in Bakersfield's history, from those who built this community to those who served our country.
Did you know that Bakersfield's first woman mayor beat out four men to secure the post? Did you know that just one woman's name is engraved on the Kern Veterans Memorial in downtown Bakersfield, which commemorates local veterans who were killed in action? Did you know that in the early 1900s, a woman dentist served Tehachapi — and the inmates at the prison — while also pursuing her literary interests?
We also offer a robust Go & Do section in this issue. The weather is warming up, so get outside and soak up the sun.
Christine L. Peterson
Executive Editor
661-395-7381
