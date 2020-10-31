Our November issue is all about the wonderful men in our community and lives, and Kern County has plenty of them.
This month's magazine has a mix of individuals who are passionate about educating their community on health issues, molding the next generation and giving a helping hand to those who need it most. It's pretty inspiring to see all that our community has to offer.
I also am fortunate to have a pretty great guy in my life who tries his hardest to be there for the ones he loves: my dad, or "moj tata."
He, like my mom, grew up in present day Bosnia and Herzegovina, but on the opposite side of the country. This city boy grew up in Banja Luka, the second largest city in the country.
Like other strapping young gents in those days, he loved playing soccer — to this day he has every soccer game possible up on his TV or on his laptop — and getting up to shenanigans with his pals. And with the Croatian coast just a few hours away, he was soaking up the sun in some of the most gorgeous locations in Europe.
As he got older, he found his passions. He's always been a very funny guy, so he was known to dress up as wacky characters, hit the streets of Banja Luka and make people laugh as he immersed himself in this new persona. Maybe he could have become an actor if he kept at it, but if anything, he's the reason I love movies so much.
On top of his funny charm, he was quite the traveler. He had been to Italy, Russia, Spain and Monaco and was always fascinated by history. It was no surprise when he decided to become a history and geography teacher. Teaching children about the world around him and making them just as excited as he was was his favorite part about his career.
But once the 1990s hit, life took him on a much different path than he anticipated. He always thought he'd stay in Bosnia and Herzegovina, or at least around that part of the world. Everything and everyone he knew and loved was there, but nothing is guaranteed during wartime.
He, too, ended up in Denmark, where he eventually met my mother, and later they moved to Germany. Having to move to the United States was difficult for him. The last thing he ever wanted to do was be so far away from friends and family, but sometimes you have to take a leap of faith and hope that it's not the last time you'll see those you love the most.
Life in the United States hasn't always been so easy for my tata. He wasn't able to get into the teaching profession here because his college diploma did not translate to an American college degree, and a few years after we immigrated he was diagnosed with Ménière's disease, an inner ear disorder that causes vertigo, tinnitus and hearing loss. There's no cure for this disorder, and we've unfortunately have had to get used to this new version of him. A lot of the things he loved — playing sports, going on spontaneous trips — had to stop because he never knew when he would have a bad vertigo episode.
But despite it all, he has tried his best to be there as much as he could and support me through this crazy thing called life, and that's all I ever needed. With everything I've seen from my father over the years, I have tried to emulate the same strength and courage in my own life.
I'm so blessed to have this wonderful man as my father, mentor and best friend, and he's in great company with some of the men spotlighted this month. Thank you to all the compassionate, caring and supportive men in the world, and to my special guy, volim te ("I love you").
Ema Sasic
Editor
661-395-7392
